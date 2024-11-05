Lanarkshire vet team aims high to raise suicide awareness in memory of Cameron
A team of ten from Clyde Veterinary Group in Lanark swapped their scrubs for walking gear to scale Ben Nevis, raising £3,600 in sponsorship for suicide prevention charity The Canmore Trust.
The cause is close to their hearts as the charity was set up in memory of Cameron Gibson, a 24-year-old farm vet at Clyde Vets who took his own life in 2019. The Trust strives to help prevent more suicides and to support people who are affected by it.
The challenge boosted the amount raised by the team for the charity this year to £7,831, including a contribution from VetPartners, the group of trusted veterinary practices including Clyde Vets. Employees can apply for part or match funding from VetPartners.
Andrew Robb, a vet at Clyde Vets, organised the climb to the top of Ben Nevis which is 1,345-metres tall, which involved clinical director Lynne McGregor, fellow vets Eleanor West, Jenny Milner, Lindsay Rodenkirchen and Nikki Hamilton, veterinary nurses Amanda Cook, Iona Scott, Zoe Cramb, and receptionist Carol Walkinshaw.
Cameron’s parents, John and Isobel Gibson who founded The Canmore Trust, also joined the group and supported them all the way.
Andrew said: “Some of us wouldn’t have made it to the top and back without their encouragement and support.”
Some of the group had never previously hiked up a Munro but did some training hikes to prepare. Thanks to their determination, team spirit and the Gibsons’ support, they all reached the summit and finished within five to just under seven hours.
Andrew said: “The whole squad did exceptionally well, with both the fundraising and the climb. The weather was dry enough on the way up but then there was some driving rain and sleet near the top. Windchills of minus six at the summit meant we didn’t hang around very long! One vet sprained her knee quite near the top but kept a brave face and struggled on. Other than that, there were just a few blisters and a fall in a ditch.
“It was an incredible experience and morale throughout was exceptional, made all the better by having John and Isobel Gibson, Cammy’s parents, with us which encouraged us all along the way. It was a special day and meant a lot to be able to try to do something positive in Cammy’s memory.
“We’re all incredibly proud of the total raised, and very grateful to all those that donated. It’s a cause very close to our hearts. The Canmore Trust shares such an important message to those both inside and outside the veterinary circle.”
Other fundraising events in 2024 for the Trust included a charity auction held in July as part of celebrations to mark the tenth anniversary of Clyde Vets in Stirling. Formed in 2003, Clyde Vets has a purpose-built hospital in Lanark, which includes its equine referral hospital, along with surgeries in Lesmahagow and Wishaw as well as Stirling.