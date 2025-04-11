Labour MPs call on UK and Scottish Governments to use diplomatic networks to back Grangemouth’s industrial future

A group of Labour MPs representing constituencies with close economic and community ties to Grangemouth have jointly written to both the UK and Scottish Governments urging them to mobilise their international networks to help secure a new industrial future for the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In letters sent to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, as well as to First Minister John Swinney and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, the MPs call for a coordinated international drive to attract investment into Project Willow — the clean energy initiative developed in response to Petroineos’ planned closure of the refinery.

The joint UK-Scottish Government response to the closure, announced last year, included a £100 million package for the community and a £1.5 million Project Willow study identifying new industrial opportunities at the site, including low carbon hydrogen, clean eFuels, and sustainable aviation fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the call, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency, said: “This is a moment of crisis for Grangemouth — but also a moment of opportunity.

• Project Willow is a joint initiative by the UK and Scottish Governments aimed at supporting the transition at Grangemouth, developing new low-carbon industrial opportunities at the site.

“Project Willow could anchor a clean industrial renaissance for Scotland. But it won’t happen by accident. We need embassies, trade offices and international networks working flat out to attract investment and identify partners who can help bring these technologies to scale.”

Poynton’s letter to the UK Government urges the Foreign Office and Department for Business and Trade to instruct embassies and consulates to actively promote the project. His letter to the Scottish Government calls for a similar push through Scotland’s seven overseas offices.

“The Scottish and UK Governments have made the right moves in committing funding and working together — but we now need action that matches the scale of the challenge,” Poynton added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The refinery will shut its doors next year. Thousands of livelihoods, and the future of Scotland’s industrial base, are at stake. This demands urgency, internationalism, and coordination.”

Gregor Poynton MP has led the call for the Scottish and UK Government's to use international links to boost investment in Grangemouth.

The joint letters were co-signed signed by:

Gregor Poynton MP, Livingston

Euan Stainbank MP, Falkirk

Chris Kane MP, Stirling and Strathallan

Brian Leishman MP, Alloa and Grangemouth