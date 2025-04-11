Labour MPs call on UK and Scottish Governments to use diplomatic networks to back Grangemouth’s industrial future
In letters sent to Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, as well as to First Minister John Swinney and External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, the MPs call for a coordinated international drive to attract investment into Project Willow — the clean energy initiative developed in response to Petroineos’ planned closure of the refinery.
The joint UK-Scottish Government response to the closure, announced last year, included a £100 million package for the community and a £1.5 million Project Willow study identifying new industrial opportunities at the site, including low carbon hydrogen, clean eFuels, and sustainable aviation fuels.
Leading the call, Gregor Poynton MP for the Livingston constituency, said: “This is a moment of crisis for Grangemouth — but also a moment of opportunity.
“Project Willow could anchor a clean industrial renaissance for Scotland. But it won’t happen by accident. We need embassies, trade offices and international networks working flat out to attract investment and identify partners who can help bring these technologies to scale.”
Poynton’s letter to the UK Government urges the Foreign Office and Department for Business and Trade to instruct embassies and consulates to actively promote the project. His letter to the Scottish Government calls for a similar push through Scotland’s seven overseas offices.
“The Scottish and UK Governments have made the right moves in committing funding and working together — but we now need action that matches the scale of the challenge,” Poynton added.
“The refinery will shut its doors next year. Thousands of livelihoods, and the future of Scotland’s industrial base, are at stake. This demands urgency, internationalism, and coordination.”
The joint letters were co-signed signed by:
Gregor Poynton MP, Livingston
Euan Stainbank MP, Falkirk
Chris Kane MP, Stirling and Strathallan
Brian Leishman MP, Alloa and Grangemouth
Kirsteen Sullivan MP, Bathgate and Linlithgow