Kirsty-Louise Garbutt is on Mission to Keep Kids Believing in Santa for Longer

“He’s been!” is an age-old phrase echoed through homes on Christmas morning, bringing smiles and excitement to children around the world.

UK author, Kirsty-Louise Garbutt, is on a mission to keep that magic alive with her enchanting children’s books: Santa’s Lost Buttons, The ELF.B.I and The Search For Santa’s Sleigh and this year’s release The ELF.B.I and Santa’s Stowaway

In Santa’s Lost Buttons, Mrs. Claus sews buttons onto Santa’s iconic red suit on Christmas Eve. But when Santa returns from delivering gifts around the world, his buttons have mysteriously disappeared! Enter Belle, a cheeky little elf on a mission to help Mrs. Claus discover where Santa’s buttons go.

Readers are invited to join Belle on her festive adventure, as she secretly hides in Santa’s sleigh to track down the missing buttons. The journey takes children to magical locations, from sneaking through Buckingham Palace to hiding in casas in Spain, all while discovering traditions from different cultures.

“Santa’s Lost Buttons was a dream of mine, inspired by my own childhood encounter with Santa,” Garbutt explains. “I want to share the joy and excitement I felt with families today, while also teaching them about festive traditions from around the world. Sadly, the ‘Believe Years’, the magical time when children truly believe in Santa, seem to be getting shorter, with many not believing before they finish primary school, and that’s such a loss of magic.”

Garbutt continues, “Each book includes a special wooden Santa button for parents to hide on Christmas Eve, so children can find it on Christmas morning. My hope is that this will spark new family traditions, helping kids believe in Santa for longer and allowing families to enjoy more magic and togetherness.”

Kirsty-Louise Garbutt is an award-winning children’s author and founder of Perfect Reasons Publications. Her debut book Santa’s Lost Buttons has earned praise for its heartwarming storytelling and beautiful illustrations. Garbutt’s mission is to preserve the magic of Christmas for future generations through interactive and educational festive adventures.

Full details can be seen at https://www.perfectreasonspublications.co.uk