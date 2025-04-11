Kirstie Allsopp shines spotlight on Scullion LAW's charity work

Scullion LAW is delighted to announce that it has won the Corporate Volunteer Award for the Home-Start UK Volunteer Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the unwavering support and dedication of the Family Law Team to Home-Start Glasgow North and North Lanarkshire (HSGNNL).

The Home-Start UK Volunteer Awards honour volunteers whose remarkable efforts have transformed family lives. Held at the prestigious RAC Club in London and hosted by TV personality and long-standing Home-Start ambassador Kirstie Allsopp, the awards celebrated powerful examples of Home-Start’s support for families in communities across the UK.

Over the years, the Family Law Team at Scullion LAW has been a committed supporter of Home-Start GNNL. Through its community initiative, the firm has donated £1 from every Fee Note, raising a total of £3,259 since 2021. The team has also participated in fundraising events like the Glasgow Kiltwalk, where they walked miles to raise funds for the charity, turning it into a fantastic team-building opportunity.

It's not only about the money. Scullion LAW's volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to enhance the charity's garden space, making it a welcoming environment for families. They've also provided pro bono legal advice on topics like Will writing and Powers of Attorney, helping Family Support Coordinators and Volunteers navigate complex issues. Scullion LAW’s relaxed and informative sessions enabled people to ask questions without judgment in a supportive and friendly space.

L-R: Home Start (GNNL) Director Nikki O’Hara and Head of Family Law Judith Higson

Scullion LAW is proud to know that the financial support and professional expertise have strengthened Home-Start GNNL's capacity to deliver effective programs and services. The garden improvements have given families a safe outdoor space to enjoy, and the legal advice sessions have been invaluable for those involved.

Judith Higson, Head of Family Law at Scullion LAW adds; "We’re honoured to have won the Corporate Volunteer Award from Home-Start UK. We’re grateful to be able to contribute to the important work they do with vulnerable families in Glasgow and North Lanarkshire. It lifts our spirits hearing about how the funds we’ve donated have been used to help families in difficulties and the difference this can make.

Volunteering not only positively impacts the well-being of our staff but also enables the charity to support many more families in need. We look forward to continuing our support."

Susan H Walsh OBE, Home- Start Chair says; “We were delighted to nominate Scullion LAW for a Home-Start Corporate Volunteer Award - and even more delighted when they won! They have worked with us to support families and children for 4 years now; making donations, giving their time and offering training session on legal issues for parents, volunteers and staff. They are a friendly and welcoming staff team and are genuine in their desire to help others. If any company deserves recognition for making a difference to Scotland’s children, I think it’s Scullion LAW.”

L-R TV Presenter Kirstie Allsopp with Scullion LAW's Head of Family Law Judith Higson at Home-Start UK Volunteer Awards 2025.

After hosting the event, TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp said: “It’s been an absolute joy to come together and celebrate the incredible work of Home-Start’s volunteers. They are the lifeblood of this wonderful charity, bringing warmth, empathy, and unwavering support to families when they need it most. This year’s winners embody everything Home-Start stands for - kindness, commitment, and a genuine sense of community. It’s been wonderful to honour them, along with all the amazing volunteers across the UK who make a real difference every single day."

The Family Law Team is recognised for its compassionate and comprehensive approach to family law matters. From handling sensitive child custody cases to navigating intricate separation and divorce proceedings, the team is committed to supporting families through challenging times with empathy and professionalism.

Top-rated in Glasgow, Hamilton, and Edinburgh on ReviewSolicitors, Scullion LAW continues to set the standard for legal excellence.