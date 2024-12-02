Kirk Moderator presents Advent wreath to Scottish Parliament

The Church of Scotland has presented a special Advent wreath to the Scottish Parliament for the first time to encourage members and staff to reflect on the true meaning of the season.

The idea was conceived by Principal Clerk Rev Fiona Smith and Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, Moderator of the General Assembly, who personally gifted it to Presiding Officer Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP.

Fashioned from pine twigs and pine cones, the wreath has four LED candles which symbolise hope, peace, joy and love.

The first one was lit today yesterday and they represent Jesus Christ coming to be with humankind at Christmas - "the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it". John 1:5

The Advent wreath on display beneath a portrait of devolved Scotland's founding First Minister Donald Dewar MSP.

Tradition has it that one candle is lit on each of the four Sundays during Advent and the wreath is on display on a table, underneath a portrait of Scotland's founding First Minister Donald Dewar outside the Holyrood Room, close to the parliament's debating chamber and Scottish Government ministerial offices.

The area is a busy thoroughfare and the Moderator hopes that it will give people pause for thought and reflection as they go about their business during a very busy time of year.

Meaning 'coming' or 'arrival', Advent is a time of prayer and preparation for the coming of God's Son.

For Christians, it is also a time when we look outwards to the needs of others, spreading joy with friends, families, local communities and further afield.

Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson and Rt Hon Alison Johnstone MSP.

Dr Paterson presented the wreath to the Presiding Officer in the Donald Dewar Room in Queensberry House dedicated to the late politician who died in October 2000.

He described himself as a "cultural Presbyterian" and was sworn into office when the parliament met at the Church's General Assembly Hall in Edinburgh in 1999.

Addressing Ms Johnstone, Dr Paterson said: "I bring the very best wishes of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland because it is a season of hope and our world needs hope."

The Moderator said a short prayer as part of the presentation.

"Almighty God, as we prepare to enter into this season of Advent, the season of hope, when we welcome once more the Prince of Peace into our world, we pray for our world that there might be peace, peace for all people, peace between nations, peace between individuals.

"And we pray that we would play our part in making this world of ours the place that you created it to be.

"In giving this Advent wreath to the Scottish Parliament, we pray for all who have been elected to serve the country, all who are in positions of responsibility, all members of staff, we ask for your blessing on them and their families, through Jesus Christ your son, Amen."

Ms Johnstone thanked the Moderator and described the wreath as "beautiful" and remarked that the parliament was pleased to have received a special Bible to mark the 25th anniversary of devolution.

The immediate past Moderator, Very Rev Sally Foster-Fulton, presented the holy book (New International Version) to the Presiding Officer in April.

The minister was accompanied by Elaine Duncan, chief executive officer of the Scottish Bible Society, which jointly provided the gift with the Church of Scotland.

Ms Johnstone said: "Moderators have always been very kind to the parliament, both in terms of time and we received a beautiful Bible.

"This (advent wreath) is a really welcome addition at this time of year and we are going to place it outside the Holyrood Room so as many people as possible can see it and enjoy it.

"So, every best wish on behalf of all members of parliament to you, and yours, and the wider community of the Church of Scotland because it's a relationship that we value and want to build on."