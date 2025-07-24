Kilmacolm mum to take on Off the Beatson Track once again while undergoing cancer treatment

Eilidh Wilson, 49, from Kilmacolm, is preparing to take part in Off the Beatson Track again on Sunday, August 24 while continuing treatment for secondary breast cancer.

Eilidh was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and says taking part in the charity’s flagship 10k walk brings her joy and a sense of connection to the Beatson Cancer Charity community.

“Off the Beatson Track means everything to me. From the moment I started radiotherapy back in 2018, I have felt like part of The Beatson family. Every nurse, every volunteer, even the physicists and pharmacy team – they have all played a part in helping me stay alive. I will never stop being grateful.”

Following her diagnosis in October 2018, Eilidh had a lumpectomy, 19 rounds of radiotherapy, and five years of hormone therapy.

Eilidh Wilson, her family and Team Beatson

In November 2023, she was told her cancer had returned and was now secondary. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy every two weeks but is determined to keep showing up for herself and others.

“I try not to see treatment as a negative – I see it as something to be thankful for. I even joke that treatment day is like my date with Pedro Pascal. It is all about mindset. You can find joy in the small things. I start every treatment day with a funky song, pass that energy on to the staff, and make sure to thank every single person who is helping me get through it.”

Eilidh first completed Off the Beatson Track in 2019, just after finishing her initial treatment.

“It was roasting hot, I had glitter on my face, Dylan the dog had a bandana, and it was just me and him with a bottle of water. It was pure joy. That day will stay with me forever.”

Eilidh Wilson

She has taken part several times since, bringing her trademark glitter, colour and positivity with her – no matter the weather.

This year, Eilidh will be joined by her sister, dad and partner, who are all walking by her side to show their support.

“That is the beauty of Off the Beatson Track – anyone can do it. It is not about how fast you go, it is about showing up. It keeps your body moving, lifts your mood, and brings people together. Whether you are walking with your dog, your kids, or your pals.”

Now in its 12th year, Off the Beatson Track has seen more than 20,000 participants walk over 124,000 miles – turning Glasgow’s west end yellow in support of those affected by cancer.

Eilidh Wilson gearing up for OTBT 2025

The event will start at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow and follow a route past The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre on Great Western Road, then via Kelvingrove Museum, before returning to the Riverside Museum to finish.

The charity encourages walkers to stay and enjoy the festival village once they have crossed the finish line at Riverside Museum, where there will be entertainment and food stalls for everyone to enjoy.

Proudly sponsored by Allied Vehicles, this fun-filled 10k walk is fully accessible and suitable for all ages, with family entertainment, music, and a feel-good atmosphere throughout the day.

Maisie McCormick, community fundraising manager at Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our 12th Off the Beatson Track event this year. We’re so grateful to everyone who has taken part over the years – some families have been with us since the beginning, so we hope everyone will get behind the celebrations this year and join us. Every single person who signs up is allowing us to support more cancer patients and their families over the years to come, and we cannot thank you enough for that.”

Eilidh hopes her story will inspire others to sign up and get involved – whether they are living with cancer, supporting someone, or simply want to make a difference.

“You are not written off when you are living with secondary cancer. You can still do hard things. You can still live brightly. I always tell my boys to go out and spread their greatness. That is what I try to do too. You do not save your best skirt for a special occasion – you wear it today. You put on your glitter, find your funky song, and you keep going.”

Off the Beatson Track takes place on Sunday, August 24 and is open to people of all ages and abilities.