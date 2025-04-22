Kilbirnie resident Sean keeps on climbing in new hiking challenges

Published 22nd Apr 2025
At Moorpark Place, one of Active Care Group’s residential services supporting adults with autism and learning disabilities, they strive to help individuals lead engaging, meaningful lives full of growth and opportunity, and one individual’s determination embodies this completely.

Sean is no stranger to these challenges, as he has scaled two of Scotland’s most iconic peaks already, Ben More and Stob Binnein, all in a single day.

Sean’s progress since joining Moorpark Place has been remarkable. When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted daily routines, his support worker, Guy, introduced a new way to stay active and motivated: physical activity. What began as walks around the neighbourhood evolved into runs and eventually full-scale mountain climbs, including Ben Nevis and Scafell Pike.

His latest triumph has been conquering two Munros, Scottish mountains over 3,000 feet, in one day.

Support Worker Guy, and Sean on their recent hiking challenge.Support Worker Guy, and Sean on their recent hiking challenge.
“Ben More was a mountain that I failed to reach twenty years ago,” said Guy. “But with Sean at my side and his determination, we made it to the top. We then continued on to climb Stob Binnein. The weather was perfect, and Sean loved every minute of it.”

Sean’s story is a powerful reminder of how dedication, support, and a positive outlook can help us all reach new heights.

You can learn more about Moorpark Place here: activecaregroup.co.uk/location/moorpark-place

