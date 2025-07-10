Kids, get ready to unleash your inner mischief with Virgin Hotels Edinburgh

Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is excited to announce the creation of a brand new role, adding the first-ever 'Director of Mischief' position to its team.

Get ready for an unforgettable summer, because Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is about to make family holidays more memorable than ever! The team are on the hunt for their very own 'Director of Mischief' – a local child who knows Edinburgh inside out and is eager to share their top tips for fun with families exploring the vibrant city.

Situated right in the heart of the Capital, Virgin Hotels Edinburgh is the perfect base for family adventures. With top family tourist attractions, like Edinburgh Castle and Camera Obscura just a stone’s throw away, it's the must-choose destination for a luxury stay that parents love and kids will never forget.

The 'Director of Mischief' will join the team as the ultimate fun ambassador, providing real and trusted recommendations to even the youngest guests. The chosen child will not only boast the coolest title in town but will also get to share their favourite summer spots and activities with visiting families. Working with the team to curate a series of kid-friendly travel guides, from the best things to do on a rainy day to hidden local gems and even Harry Potter-themed adventures.

Mafalda Albuquerque, General Manager at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “With the Scottish summer holidays kicking off, there’s no better time to launch this initiative. Families and kids will be planning their holiday itineraries, and we want to inspire them with exciting activities and adventures to keep the fun rolling all summer long.

“From the best places to play, the yummiest spots for treats, and the most thrilling adventures – we want our Director to ensure every child's experience in Edinburgh is absolutely unforgettable!

“Are you a young Edinburgh explorer with a knack for fun? Do you have a great sense of adventure and love discovering new places? Then we need YOU.”

In collaboration with Museum Context, the successful applicant will receive a magical prize package, including:

Complimentary Access to Top Edinburgh Attractions: Free entry to five of the city’s most exciting, family-friendly destinations - from animal encounters and castle expeditions to immersive museum experiences

Free entry to five of the city’s most exciting, family-friendly destinations - from animal encounters and castle expeditions to immersive museum experiences Luxury Family Stay at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh: An overnight stay in the hotel’s Family King Suite, featuring bunk beds and a minibar filled with sweet treats and kid-friendly surprises

An overnight stay in the hotel’s Family King Suite, featuring bunk beds and a minibar filled with sweet treats and kid-friendly surprises Exclusive Backstage Access at Virgin Hotels Edinburgh: A behind-the-scenes tour of the hotel, including a meet-and-greet with the team and the hotel’s beloved dog and Director of Waggy Welcomes, Bonnar. The winner will also take part in creating engaging family-focused content for future guests

A behind-the-scenes tour of the hotel, including a meet-and-greet with the team and the hotel’s beloved dog and Director of Waggy Welcomes, Bonnar. The winner will also take part in creating engaging family-focused content for future guests Private After-Hours Visit to Museum Context: A VIP experience inside one of Edinburgh’s most enchanting locations. The winner will explore a treasure trove of magical items and will be invited to select a special keepsake - perhaps a wand, cloak, or mystical companion - to take home

A VIP experience inside one of Edinburgh’s most enchanting locations. The winner will explore a treasure trove of magical items and will be invited to select a special keepsake - perhaps a wand, cloak, or mystical companion - to take home The Official Title of ‘Director of Mischief’: With the role comes recognition, responsibility (of the fun variety), and memories to last a lifetime

Parents and guardians, don’t miss out on this unique opportunity! Applications are now open for children who would like to be considered as the first Director of Mischief. To apply, simply film a video of your child sharing their favourite places to visit in and around Edinburgh. For more information and to submit your application, please visit: https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/now-hiring-director-of-mischief/.

Applications must be submitted by Sunday 31st August, with the lucky winner revealed on Monday 22nd September.