Kick Off 2025 with the Lost Shore Loony Dook – a New Year’s Day like no other

Lost Shore Surf Resort, Europe’s largest inland surf resort, is making a splash with its inaugural Lost Shore Loony Dook on New Year’s Day, 2025.

Inspired by Scotland’s cherished tradition of braving icy waters, this event offers a thrilling inland twist, inviting participants to dive into Europe’s largest wave pool for an unforgettable celebration.

The original Loony Dook, first held in South Queensferry in the mid-1980s, began as a remedy for New Year’s Day hangovers.

Over the decades, it has evolved into a cherished annual tradition, featuring participants in fancy dress parading through town before taking the plunge into the frigid Firth of Forth.

Lost Shore Surf Resort

This iconic event has inspired similar gatherings across Scotland, from North Berwick to St Andrews. The Lost Shore Loony Dook aims to honour and expand this legacy.

Unlike traditional seaside dips, this event offers the comfort of heated changing room facilities, delicious post-dook dining, and the chance to experience Lost Shore’s world-class surf pool.

Cold water dips, like the Lost Shore Loony Dook, are celebrated for their many health benefits. Regular cold water immersion can help reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and boost recovery, making it an excellent remedy for muscle soreness and fatigue.

It’s also been shown to enhance mood, focus, and resilience to stress while promoting better sleep and an invigorated immune system. What better way to kickstart the New Year than with a refreshing boost for your mind and body?

Lauren Hyder, Head of Events and Sales at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Whether you’re a seasoned Dooker or taking the plunge for the first time, the Lost Shore Loony Dook offers an exhilarating way to start the year. We’re embracing a much-loved Edinburgh tradition and giving it a unique inland twist, creating a vibrant new way to celebrate New Year’s Day.

“After your dip, the fun doesn’t stop—we are inviting guests to treat themselves to breakfast pastries and hot drinks at our waterfront restaurant, Canteen, unwind with a session in the Spear Sauna, or enjoy soothing treatments and massages by Michelle Denham, delivered by Lost Shore’s highly skilled therapists. For those seeking more adrenaline, catch a wave at our world-class surf facility and truly kick off 2025 in style!”

For just £5 (plus a booking fee), participants can enjoy the thrill of the dip and warm up afterwards with a complimentary hot drink. Friends and family are welcome to cheer from the sidelines, with free Supporter Tickets available for non-swimmers.

Loony Dook - What You Need to Know:

Tickets: Registration is £5 per participant (+ booking fee). Supporter tickets for spectators are also available free of charge.

Safety Requirements: Participants must wear wetsuit boots or water shoes (available on-site if needed).

Arrival Time: Arrive by 9.30am to allow time for check-in and preparation. The group will gather at 9.45am, with the event kicking off promptly at 10am.

Age Policy: Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Visit Lost Shore Loony Dook ~ Lost Shore Surf Resort

Facilities: Changing rooms and showers are provided for participants, alongside secure lockers for added convenience. Please bring your own towel.

Both surfing lessons and sessions and Surfskate Academy sessions will also be available on New Year’s Day.