The programme commenced at 10:30 AM with participant registration, followed by an inaugural session featuring the recitation of the Holy Qur’an with translation, the Khuddam pledge, a Nazm, a welcome address, and a comprehensive presentation elucidating the theological and sociopolitical implications of Khilafat.

An interactive quiz session, provided an engaging opportunity for Khuddam to test their knowledge and strengthen their understanding of Khilafat in a dynamic format.

A subsequent academic forum offered Khuddam and Atfal an opportunity to critically examine personal experiences with Khilafat while systematically addressing prevalent misconceptions and external critiques through a rigorous analytical lens.

A essential moment of the event was the live address by Sadr Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya UK Abdul Quddus Arif, whose discourse imparted invaluable guidance and motivation, enriching attendees’ engagement with the subject matter.

The proceedings concluded with the congregational Zohar prayer, followed by a formal lunch.

May Allah fortify our commitment to Khilafat and grant us the wisdom to uphold its principles with intellectual integrity and unwavering faith. Ameen.

1 . Contributed Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted Photo Sales