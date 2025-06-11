Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub

By Asad Iqbal
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 14:52 BST
Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Scotland convened at Baitur Rahman Mosque in Glasgow to observe Khilafat Day, an event of profound spiritual and intellectual significance. This distinguished gathering, attended by over 100 Khuddam from all over Scotland, was meticulously designed to facilitate a deeper understanding of Khilafat, its historical evolution, and its relevance in contemporary discourse.

The programme commenced at 10:30 AM with participant registration, followed by an inaugural session featuring the recitation of the Holy Qur’an with translation, the Khuddam pledge, a Nazm, a welcome address, and a comprehensive presentation elucidating the theological and sociopolitical implications of Khilafat.

An interactive quiz session, provided an engaging opportunity for Khuddam to test their knowledge and strengthen their understanding of Khilafat in a dynamic format.

A subsequent academic forum offered Khuddam and Atfal an opportunity to critically examine personal experiences with Khilafat while systematically addressing prevalent misconceptions and external critiques through a rigorous analytical lens.

A essential moment of the event was the live address by Sadr Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya UK Abdul Quddus Arif, whose discourse imparted invaluable guidance and motivation, enriching attendees’ engagement with the subject matter.

The proceedings concluded with the congregational Zohar prayer, followed by a formal lunch.

May Allah fortify our commitment to Khilafat and grant us the wisdom to uphold its principles with intellectual integrity and unwavering faith. Ameen.

Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub

1. Contributed

Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub

2. Contributed

Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub

3. Contributed

Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub

4. Contributed

Khilafat Day Commemoration – MKA Scotland Hub Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowScotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice