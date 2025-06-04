Joyful choir performance brings smiles to residents at Bellshill care home
The special event was filled with music, laughter, and a wonderful sense of community spirit. With music sheets in hand, residents eagerly joined in, singing along to some of their favourite classic tunes. The uplifting melodies created a vibrant atmosphere, as the choir’s heartfelt performance sparked smiles, conversations, and cherished memories throughout the home.
The visit was a welcome highlight for residents and colleagues alike, offering a beautiful reminder of the power of music to bring people together. The Hatton Lea team expressed their gratitude to the local choir for sharing their time and talent, helping to create an afternoon filled with joy, energy, and lasting connections.
June Sugden, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home said:
"It was truly heartwarming to see our residents light up during the performance. Music has such a powerful way of connecting people, and we’re incredibly grateful to the local church group and Salvation Army for bringing that joy into our home."
