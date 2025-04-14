Johnston Carmichael appoints new Head of Financial Services

Top UK accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has appointed a new Head of its Financial Services sector team.

As part of its continued focus on effective succession planning for key leadership positions, Bryan Shepka becomes Head of the firm’s Financial Services sector. He takes over from Ewen Fleming, who led the firm’s growth in the FS sector over the last six years.

Bryan joined Johnston Carmichael in 2023 as Audit Partner, bringing extensive experience in the wealth and asset management sector, having worked for 14 years at a Big Four firm.

He has helped to play a key role in expanding the firm’s specialist financial services offering, including the growth of the team, which now sits at more than 100 people. This includes financial services specialists across all key service lines, including corporate finance, audit and assurance, tax and consultancy services.

Bryan's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Johnston Carmichael accelerates its presence across the UK. Last year, Johnston Carmichael expanded its dedicated Financial Services Tax team in response to growing demand from clients in London, and across the UK. The team specialises in Venture Capital and mid-market Private Equity, Infrastructure and Real Estate funds as well as Investment Trusts and Venture Capital Trusts.

Bryan Shepka said: “It’s an exciting opportunity to step into the role of Head of Financial Services, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Ewen, who has been instrumental in developing a strong, positive team.

“At Johnston Carmichael we foster a culture of collaboration, where every member is encouraged to contribute, creating a welcoming and productive environment that supports thoughtful decision-making and positive impact.

"We've made remarkable progress in expanding our presence south of the border and in London particularly, with the Johnston Carmichael brand gaining widespread recognition across the UK for its personal and trusted approach to the financial services sector, servicing a range of businesses across the banking, insurance and wealth and asset management sectors.”

Lynne Walker, CEO of Johnston Carmichael, said: “At Johnston Carmichael, succession planning is a core part of our long-term growth strategy. Bryan’s appointment reflects our commitment to developing future leaders from within, fostering a culture where talent is supported and empowered to step up.