Jo Caulfield wins Joke of the Fringe Award

At the close of the Edinburgh Fringe, comedian Jo Caulfield was announced as the winner of the 2025 Takeover Radio 106.9FM Joke of the Fringe Award, the most valuable joke of the fringe award this year, organised by the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

At the awards night, station volunteer Nick Mellors from Ashfield in north Nottinghamshire said: “On behalf of Takeover Radio 106.9FM I’d like to thank every tech, every flyerer, every event host, every artist, every reviewer and judge, all our co-sponsors and especially Nathan Cassidy and Sarah Bowles who have voluntarily created this brilliant awards programme.

"I guess the question is, why would a community youth radio station in post-industrial north Nottinghamshire sponsor a joke competition at the world’s largest arts festival.

"And the answer is because we can, because people from our forgotten and left behind communities can and should be able to take part in this great event, and because we will not allow the barriers of geography to hold back our young people and our creative talent.

Nick Mellors from Takeover Radio 106.9FM with awards host Patrick Monaghan