Jo Caulfield wins Joke of the Fringe Award
At the awards night, station volunteer Nick Mellors from Ashfield in north Nottinghamshire said: “On behalf of Takeover Radio 106.9FM I’d like to thank every tech, every flyerer, every event host, every artist, every reviewer and judge, all our co-sponsors and especially Nathan Cassidy and Sarah Bowles who have voluntarily created this brilliant awards programme.
"I guess the question is, why would a community youth radio station in post-industrial north Nottinghamshire sponsor a joke competition at the world’s largest arts festival.
"And the answer is because we can, because people from our forgotten and left behind communities can and should be able to take part in this great event, and because we will not allow the barriers of geography to hold back our young people and our creative talent.
"We are proud to be from Nottinghamshire where our people are friendlier, our air is cleaner and our houses are cheaper than in London and the traditional arts centres of the country. So we are proud to stand alongside awesome artists like Elf Lyons, Patrick Monaghan, Rhod Gilbert and James Corden and prove that people like us can do stuff like this from places like ours.”