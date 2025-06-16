Jena Friedman: Motherf*cker

Oscar-nominated comedian and writer Jena Friedman is set to make her long-awaited return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her new show, MOTHERF*CKER.

Known for her incisive, biting political comedy, Friedman’s new genre-bending hour offers audiences a deeply personal exploration of grief, motherhood, and today's turbulent global political landscape, all delivered through her signature dark comedic lens.

With a distinctive American perspective, Friedman's sharp wit navigates some of life's darkest corners, dissecting true crime, satirising politics, and confronting complex social issues. Her uniquely fearless brand of humour, combined with insightful storytelling and cutting social commentary, has earned her widespread critical acclaim and dedicated fans across the globe. This new show promises to be her most personal yet.

As the news cycle spins ever faster, MOTHERF*CKER promises a timely and provocative reflection on both personal and collective grief in our current political moment. Embracing her new role as a parent, Friedman candidly unpacks the challenging realities of childbirth and motherhood in an increasingly unpredictable world. Fans can also expect the same biting political satire that has defined Friedman's celebrated career.

Jena Friedman is an Academy Award-nominated writer, comedian, and creator behind critically acclaimed series such as TRUE CRIME STORY: INDEFENSIBLE on AMC+, SOFT FOCUS on Adult Swim, and co-writer of BORAT 2: Subsequent Movie Film, which garnered her an Oscar nomination. Her writing credits include Netflix’s NOBODY WANTS THIS, ABC’s THE CONNERS, and she served as a field producer for THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART and writer for THE LATE SHOW WITH DAVID LETTERMAN.

A contributing writer to THE NEW YORKER, Friedman's bestselling debut book, Not Funny: Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera., was published by Simon & Schuster in 2023. She has appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, CONAN, THE NIGHTLY SHOW WITH LARRY WILMORE, and in the Sundance hit film PALM SPRINGS.

Her first stand-up special and Edinburgh show, AMERICAN CUNT, was named one of the Top Ten Comedy Specials by Paste Magazine in 2016, and her sold-out follow-up, MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE, was critically-acclaimed. Her 2022 show, LADYKILLER, was ranked #2 in Decider’s "Ten Best Stand-Up Specials of 2022."