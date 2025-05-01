James Yi talks Kim’s Convenience as the hit show arrives in Scotland

Kim’s Convenience has been hitting the road across the UK, as James Yi (Kim’s Convenience, Netflix; The Interview) makes his UK debut as the loveable yet stubborn patriarch Appa. The show will be touring to the Glasgow Pavillion from 8th-10th May 2025.

Tell us about Kim’s Convenience and it’s exciting UK tour?

After two very successful runs at Park Theatre and then at Riverside Studios in 2024, Adam Blanshay Productions, which also produced the Riverside remount, is taking this lovely show on the road from 12th March until 5th July. We will be playing all over the UK in 17 different theatres so I'm thrilled that so many more people outside of London will get the chance to see this play!

You’ve been part of Kim’s Convenience in both its stage and screen adaptations. What are some key differences on stage versus on screen?

The tv series, being a half hour comedy, was primarily focused on humour being the main vehicle of telling the stories, but in the play, I think that there is more freedom to go to much more real, intense and sometimes heart wrenching places that gives a fuller experience of the story. The characters are also around 10 years older in the play, so I think that the stakes are quite different for them. The play also highlights the broken relationships and the pain of the Kim family much more than the TV series.

How has your interpretation of Appa evolved throughout the different stages and productions, including this current UK tour?

I think like with anything, if you do it long enough you start seeing different details than you did in the beginning or understand the bigger picture of the story better and that has definitely been my experience with Appa.

But I think it's a story that is so close to my own experience that my interpretation has not changed that much.

What is it about Kim's Convenience that resonates with audiences, especially in the context of cultural and generational differences?

I think that this story is told mostly from the perspective of Appa, the immigrant parent, which is unique because most plays about immigrant stories tend to be from the child's perspective.From the child's perspective, the immigrant parent can often be vilified and sometimes de-humanized but with Kim's, I hear so many responses from audience members who want to connect with their fathers after the show. I also find that the show resonates just as deeply for people of non-Korean descent because of the themes of family and reconciliation. Audiences really identify with how the characters struggle with the cultural and generation differences in the play because of how the struggles are dealt so well through humour and heart.

What challenges do you face when portraying a character like Appa?

I don't really consider it a challenge but I often get offered roles of immigrant Korean dads in short films or other projects because of Kim's. I have to turn a lot of them down because I like playing different roles too.

How has your personal background, being born in Korea and raised in the US, influenced your portrayal of Appa in Kim's Convenience?

I think growing up in the Korean church really helped me understand Appa so well. Appa is a representative of so many people in my community that I grew up in.My friends and I shared a uniquely common bond in our Korean immigrant experience which greatly involved our difficult interactions with our fathers. We would often entertain each other by imitating the different men in our church with their thick Korean accents and broken English while killing time waiting for our parents to finish choir practice after service and lunch - yes church was an all day event for many of us! But even though I didn't know it at the time, the Korean church was the training ground for my preparation for Appa.

You’ve mentioned that Kim's Convenience has changed your life. Can you elaborate on how being part of this production has impacted your career and your personal life?

Appa is the meatiest character I've ever played and prior to that I got to play some good characters in other plays but Appa's range and complexity stands out above the others. So artistically it really fills my tank and satisfies my desire to play such a great role. Prior to Kim's I was waiting for a break and sometimes felt like I just played these day roles on set to pay the bills. Kim's has given me the platform to showcase my acting and it has opened so many doors for other opportunities but I feel like Kim's is the gift that keeps on giving. My involvement with this play seems to grow daily as more opportunities like this tour keep coming my way. I don't know how much longer I'll be doing this role, but I certainly don't see myself leaving this for quite a while.

Appa is often seen as a loving but sometimes stubborn father. How do you balance the humour and heart in portraying him?