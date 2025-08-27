Irvine care home celebrates Marymass Festival with residents and families

The Marymass Festival, which dates back to the Middle Ages, is one of Irvine’s most cherished traditions.

Originally a religious celebration in honour of the Virgin Mary, the festival later evolved to commemorate Queen Mary and her four maids of honour visiting the town in 1563.

Today, Marymass continues to thrive thanks to the local council and the Irvine Carters Society, with its famous horse-drawn parade, horse racing, and the lively greasy pole challenge.

To mark the occasion, Fullarton Care Home welcomed the Marymass Queen and her four Marys to visit the home, much to the delight of the residents. The celebration included live entertainment from singer Jack, who had everyone dancing, singing, and clapping along.

Guests also enjoyed a delicious buffet prepared by the home’s talented kitchen team.

The event was brought together by Wellbeing Coordinators Ainsley Williamson and Melissa Parker, with support from colleagues across all departments.

Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Fullarton Care Home, Lottie Beaumont, said: “Everyone had a fantastic day, and residents, their families and the team enjoyed the spirit of Marymass together.”

The celebration at Fullarton Care Home reflected the community spirit at the heart of Marymass, creating special memories for everyone involved.

2 . Contributed Group dance with queen at HC-One Scotland’s Fullarton Care Home celebrating Marymass festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Festival of Light Pipers at Marymass festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Group photo of residents, relatives and colleagues at HC-One Scotland’s Fullarton Care Home celebrating Marymass festival Photo: Submitted Photo Sales