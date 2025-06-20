Internationally renowned estate agency, Fine & Country, expands across Scotland

Premium estate agency, Fine & Country, has expanded to cover the whole of Scotland as it builds on success achieved in the south of the country.

Property entrepreneurs Louisa Thomson and Andrew Jack will spearhead the ambitious growth plans, with both drawing upon significant market experience.

Louisa will build upon the success of her Fine & Country operation in Dumfries and Galloway to oversee 10 additional areas of Scotland.

Meanwhile, experienced estate agent Andrew, who has operated in the luxury property market for more than 20 years, will lead Fine & Country’s operations in Edinburgh.

Andrew Jack and Louisa Thomson will lead Fine & Country’s expansion across Scotland.

Louisa took on Fine & Country’s only licence north of the Border four years ago, and she and her South Scotland team were recently declared one of Scotland’s best single office estate agents in the prestigious UK Property Awards.

She said: “Fine & Country has a great reputation internationally for the sale and marketing of beautiful homes in the upper quartile of the market, and we are excited to be extending the premium services our customers receive to the whole of Scotland.

“There’s been a genuine appetite in the south of the country for a high-quality, internationally renowned estate agency specialising in luxury homes and underpinned by true local knowledge - and we’re already receiving positive feedback from other parts of the Scotland eager for Fine & Country to come their way.”

Scotland’s high-end property market has shown remarkable resilience and growth.

The Fine & Country Scotland team.

In Q1 2025, net agreed sales of prime - upwards of £500k - properties surged 11 per cent year-on-year, compared to just three per cent across the wider Scottish market, highlighting a renewed push from cash-rich buyers in the very highest price brackets.

In 2024, Scotland’s ultra‐prime segment - homes priced over £1 million - recorded 466 residential transactions - up from 454 the previous year - underscoring steady demand at the very top end of the market.

Regarded as one of the UK’s most sought-after property markets, Edinburgh has its own dedicated Fine & Country licence.

Andrew is a long-term franchisee of Belvoir, which is part of The Property Franchise Group, as is Fine & Country, and he is excited to bring his experience and knowledge to the country’s capital city.

He said: “Edinburgh is arguably the jewel in Scotland’s crown and is one of the most desirable places to live and work. Its unique mix of historic charm, modern living, and excellent transport links makes it a prime location for both local and international buyers.

“Fine & Country brings a level of service and a fresh approach to the premium market that will offer sellers and buyers something different from what’s currently available. Many of our target clients already engage with the brand through national publications and property sections, so we expect strong interest from the outset.

“Louisa and I have a great working relationship, and we are both extremely experienced at what we do, so it’s going to be great to work together to make sure Fine & Country is as successful in Scotland as it is elsewhere in the world.”

Jonathan Handford, the Interim Managing Director at Fine & Country, said: "We are thrilled to expand Fine & Country across Scotland and in Edinburgh, and we have no doubt that Louisa, Andrew and their teams will make a significant impact across the country.”

Fine & Country Scotland can be contacted on 01738 354110 or [email protected].