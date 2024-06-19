Independent housebuilder wins top award for second year running

Independent housebuilder Robertson Homes is celebrating after being named ‘Housebuilder of the Year’ for the second consecutive year at the Scottish Home Awards 2024.

Established in 2007, The Scottish Home Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in new build housing across Scotland and are judged by some of the country’s leading residential property experts.

Robertson Homes retained the most prestigious title of the night at the celebratory awards dinner held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central, where the judges praised Robertson’s high-quality, sustainable builds and successful land acquisitions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Murphy, managing director of Robertson Homes, said: “After the recognition last year we have continued to deliver the very best in class and we are proud to be named Housebuilder of the Year for the second year running.

Robertson Homes named Housebuilder of the Year for the second consecutive year.

“It shows our continued commitment to our customers to deliver the very best new homes possible. It also shows our drive to keep pushing the boundaries of new house design and customer service, incorporating new environmental features and contributing to local communities.

“None of this would be possible without a skilled team, that remains passionate and focussed to deliver the very best properties. I would like to thank each and every one of them.”

Headquartered in Stirling, Robertson Homes is building new homes and communities across North, East and West Scotland and the company also picked up the award for ‘House of the Year’ for its Jacobson Garden Room design at the Newton Manor development in Dunbar, solidifying Robertson’s position as a leader in the industry.