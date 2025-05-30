IAmBlack Conference rebrands to the Big Career Conference

The IAmBlack Conference, a hallmark gathering of ambition and opportunity, is proud to announce its transformation into The Big Career Conference, ushering in a new chapter for Scotland’s workforce.

Set for 19th March 2026, The Big Career Conference will welcome 600+ attendees, 30+ leading employer brands, and 20+ influential speakers, offering a dynamic platform where talent meets opportunity. The rebrand reflects a commitment to creating a space where talent from all backgrounds can connect, be inspired and seize new opportunities.

“This change is about being bigger, better, and more inclusive,” said Enoch Adeyemi, Founder of The Big Career Conference. “The Big Career Conference is designed to open doors for everyone and to reflect the rich cultural and professional landscape of Scotland. It’s more than an event, it’s a springboard for growth and connection.”

Attendees will experience:

Engaging speaker sessions with industry leaders sharing insights and stories of success.

Networking opportunities with 30+ top employers, ready to connect with the next generation of talent.

A dynamic space for connections, learning and professional growth.

This event is set to reshape Scotland’s career ecosystem, celebrating talent, ambition and the collective drive to succeed. The Big Career Conference is where conversations will spark ideas, partnerships will flourish and attendees will take bold steps forward.

Join us on 19th March 2026 to be part of a landmark event that celebrates the full spectrum of Scotland’s talent and launches careers to new heights. Visit www.bigcareerconference.com for more info on this event.

