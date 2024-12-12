Huge increase in early bookings for 2025 holidays in Scotland

Scotland holiday park group Largo Leisure, who own six holiday parks in Scotland, have seen a record increase in early holiday bookings for 2025 suggesting the trend in recent years to book a last minute holidays is changing.

Since going live with their 2025 early booking campaign, they have seen a 160% increase in early bookings compared to last year with a particular focus on people booking peak school summer holiday dates.

Chair of Largo Leisure Andrew Howe gives his thoughts on why early bookings are back in fashion: “The impact of the pandemic meant people stopped booking and planning their holidays in advance because there was so much uncertainty from day to day and week to week. Where previously people would book next year’s holiday 12 months in advance, we saw a significant shift to people booking holidays last minute.

“We now seem to be returning to a place where consumer confidence has been restored and they want to book early to have something to look forward to. It also enables people with their financial planning, they can spread the cost of their holiday over time, often with the option to pay in instalments. This makes it easier to manage the financial aspect of paying for a holiday.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges

“Every holiday park wants to get ahead of the competition and secure early bookings for the year ahead and we are no different. Savvy consumers know that some of the best deals and discounts for 2025 happen in 2024 and it also ensures they get the pick of the exact dates and accommodations they prefer without the fear or missing out by the time they make a decision.

“Undoubtedly the pandemic changed the way people book and plan for their holidays but we are definitely seeing a return to pre pandemic behaviours and booking habits at Largo Leisure. We are excited about the 2025 season and hope that many people who want to come and enjoy the beauty of Scotland take advantage of the early booking offers out there.”