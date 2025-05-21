How takeaway, delivery apps and data are shaping the future of Scottish town centres

As Scottish town centres respond to changing consumer habits, hospitality has become one of the most agile and influential sectors driving their transformation. With visitor patterns constantly shifting, food and drink venues are keeping high streets relevant by embracing new technologies and trends—reshaping how, where, and why people choose to engage with these spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the most significant trends currently reshaping hospitality on the high street are the rise of ghost kitchens and the increased use of green spaces for eating and leisure. These changes reflect broader shifts in visitor behaviour—shifts that Place Informatics is uniquely positioned to monitor through its national location analytics platform.

Ghost kitchens, or dark kitchens, offer delivery-only operations without a traditional shopfront. They’ve become a lifeline for hospitality brands looking to reduce overheads and expand quickly. For national chains, this model enables scalable growth with minimal physical footprint. For high streets, these kitchens provide a cost-effective way to reactivate empty retail units, keeping commercial activity alive, even beyond standard trading hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, visitor behaviour is increasingly spilling beyond the shopfront. With more people eating in parks, promenades, and informal town centre spaces, takeaway food has become an essential part of how town centres function. Councils are now using visitor data to align hospitality services with this outdoor shift, supporting formats like pop-up vendors, mobile kitchens and enhanced public infrastructure to match how people use spaces differently.

Takeaways, Delivery Apps and Data Are Shaping the Future of Scottish Town Centres

Place Informatics works with hospitality brands to identify location behaviour trends, guiding decisions on where to expand, which formats to use, and when to operate for optimal engagement. Whether it’s a flagship restaurant or a delivery hub, these valuable insights provide chains with confidence in where and how to invest.

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, “We’re seeing a clear rebalancing of the high street, with hospitality no longer just about the sit-down experience. Our data shows how delivery tech and flexible kitchens are playing a critical role in keeping town centres active and helping support other local businesses. Our role is to equip decision-makers with the data they need to balance concepts with strategy. Whether it’s helping a national brand scale into a new town or giving councils the evidence to back investment into a public area or evening economy.”