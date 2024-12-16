How Scots can get a message straight from Santa
Families across Scotland can experience Christmas like never before with Prezzee’s Magical Messages campaign.
This festive season, Prezzee has partnered with Santa Claus himself to deliver personalised video messages straight from Santa’s desk in the North Pole.
You can access your personalised message from Santa with two simple steps:
- Nominate a loved one: Fill out Santa’s Nice List Nomination Form, including the name, age and hometown of the loved one you want to nominate, along with their picture. Then list one reason why they should be on Santa’s coveted Nice List.
- Receive Santa’s Reply: In a heartwarming video, Santa personally addresses your loved one by name, sharing their unique details and confirming their spot on the Nice List.
“This campaign is all about creating shareable, joyful memories,” says Jane Scotcher, CMO at Prezzee. “Prezzee is thrilled to bring Santa’s magic closer to families across the UK.”
To nominate your loved one, head to https://prezzeemagicalmessages.co.uk/ now before time runs out.