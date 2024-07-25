How Scotland's thriving otter population is combatting climate change

Millions of metric tonnes of carbon could have ended up in our atmosphere had the UK succeeded in driving Otters to extinction in the 1950s, researchers have revealed.

While the humble Otter may seem nothing more than a cute member of marine life, research has now revealed how the adorable aquatic mammal plays a pivotal role in the Earth’s survival.

A new study by Ocean Science & Technology has analysed how much ‘oceanic blue carbon’ certain aquatic wildlife can store, showing how our planet could have looked had we driven otters to extinction decades ago.

Collectively along with seals, sharks and turtles, otters can help store 11.5 million tonnes of carbon per year, equivalent to a 401,000 square metre forest. Without otters’ contribution, researchers predict we would be seeing an even more drastic impact from climate change now.

Despite their importance in balancing the planet’s eco-system, the UK came dangerously close to wiping out otters entirely in the late 1950s through hunting and pollutants. Thankfully in the decades that followed, a ban on hunting and years of conservation efforts have seen otter populations thriving once again – positive news for the climate.

Otters can store as much carbon emitted from a flight from New York to Paris … 5.5 million times

According to the data, otters, seals, sharks and turtles can store as much carbon as 11.2 million return flights from New York to Paris. To put that in perspective, that’s 14 years’ worth of said flights.

What’s more, our furry friends can capture the same amount of carbon as 6 million diesel cars produce in one year.

Otters, turtles, seals and sharks are responsible for Trophic Cascade Carbon, keeping herbivore animals in check so underwater plant life can thrive. The research from Ocean Science & Technology highlights a host of hidden heroes beneath the ocean’s surface.

According to research, if marine animals are left to thrive, they can capture carbon emitted into the earth's atmosphere and store it naturally in the depths of the ocean, from any time between months to millions of years.

Mesopelagic fish are the top carbon storers, with the ability to store the same amount of carbon as a 401,985km sq forest, roughly the size of the UK two times over. These fish live in the Mesopelagic zone of the ocean in depths of 200 to 1000 metres.

Mike Rees, Founder and CTO of Ocean Science and Technology commented: "Marine-based science technology is key to unlocking many innovative and combative ways to fight climate change. As long as the right funds and resources are being put into amazing research like the work that’s being done on blue carbon, who knows what the future holds."