How Edinburgh's historic venues are shaping modern business events

The landscape of business events has undergone significant transformation over the last few years, particularly in how venues are adapting to cater to evolving needs.

Hybrid events, sustainability concerns and shifting customer expectations have forced venues to rethink how they offer space, services and experiences. Edinburgh, with its rich heritage, is an ideal location for this transformation, as many of its historic venues have embraced modern technology and sustainable practices while retaining their charm and significance.

In 2022-23, VisitScotland reported that over 95,000 delegates attended business events, a 72% return of delegate days to pre-covid levels, with an approximate economic value of £175 million. This recovery showcases the city’s resilience and solidifies its place as one of the leading destinations for international conferences and events.

As business tourists increasingly seek destinations that offer both functionality and unique experiences, Edinburgh’s ability to blend history with modernity provides a competitive edge.

Symposium Building – The Auditorium at Surgeons Quarter

One such venue at the forefront of this evolution is Surgeons Quarter (SQ). This business event hub is embedded in the heart of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh campus and boasts a series of event spaces that seamlessly combine historical ambiance with modern amenities.

From the classical architecture of the Playfair Building, dating back to the early 19th century, to the sleek, state-of-the-art Quincentenary Conference Centre, SQ offers a unique range of options for every type of business event.

As business events evolve, the expectations for these venues also shift. Organisers are now looking for more than just beautiful rooms, they demand high-quality technology, seamless hybrid event solutions and exceptional customer service.

We at Surgeons Quarter understand this, offering built-in AV support and high-speed internet connectivity, ensuring that events run smoothly, whether they are in-person or virtual. This flexibility has made Surgeons Quarter one of Edinburgh's top choices for high-profile conferences, international meetings, and corporate events.

Scott Mitchell is the Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter

SQ’s commitment to providing a seamless event experience is exemplified by its on-site Ten Hill Place Hotel, the largest independent hotel in Edinburgh. With 129 rooms, the hotel ensures that delegates have everything they need under one roof, making the event experience as hassle-free as possible.

Furthermore, with SQ Travel, an in-house travel agency, Surgeons Quarter also arranges travel logistics, offering delegates a complete, streamlined service, from accommodation to transport.

Sustainability has also become a critical consideration in the modern event venue and Surgeons Quarter is constantly innovating and trialling new initiatives to meet guests’ needs and expectations.

We have adopted numerous eco-friendly practices, including the use of 100% renewable energy at Ten Hill Place Hotel and it actively participates in carbon offsetting initiatives through partnerships like its collaboration with Ecologi. These efforts not only support the environment but also reflect the values of today’s business tourists, who are increasingly prioritising sustainability in their travel and event choices.

In addition to its operational excellence, Surgeons Quarter’s contribution to Edinburgh’s business events sector goes beyond its venue offerings. It channels its profits into supporting the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh’s mission to improve surgical education and global patient outcomes.

By attending events at Surgeons Quarter, organisations are indirectly supporting the global healthcare community, adding depth and purpose to their business travel.

Looking ahead, Edinburgh’s historic venues like Surgeons Quarter will continue to shape the future of business events. These venues are not just places to hold meetings, they are catalysts for change, combining the past’s rich history with the future’s needs.

For business travellers and event organisers, choosing venues that embrace this duality of heritage and modernity ensures not only an exceptional experience but also a meaningful contribution to global progress.

Through its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and community engagement, Surgeons Quarter sets the bar for what a modern business events destination should look like. In a competitive market, it proves that a combination of history, technology, and social responsibility can create a truly outstanding venue for business events.