Housing mentors sought to build inspiring programme

Leading learning provider creating new industry scheme

Leading figures from within the housing sector are being urged to become mentors as part of a new scheme designed to equip executives, senior managers and board members with the tools to drive the industry forward.

The programme aims to become the largest and most influential for the Scottish sector and will pair those seeking to advance their career with former housing association leaders, or experts in specific fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being created by Share, the country’s largest provider of housing industry training and accreditations, which is in advanced discussion with several industry titans about becoming mentors.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

Daryl McIntosh, Chief Executive with Share, said: “The new generation of decision-makers coming up the ranks at housing firms face many competing and complex challenges, often exacerbated by the current housing emergency.

“That’s where having access to the vast experience of those that went before will be so valuable, to help provide the tools to navigate and deliver the best possible outcomes.

“Our mentoring programme will be a safe space where we can help mentees quash imposter syndrome and give them the tools to turbocharge their careers and the positive impact they have on their organisations and tenants.

“In the first instance, we want to make sure that we can match them with the perfect mentor – and so would be like to hear from anyone interested in taking on a role.

“This is a great opportunity for mentors to impart their wisdom – and it could be a hugely gratifying experience for anyone who has recently stepped down from positions of authority or is now in a part-time role and wants to give something back.”

Those interested in becoming mentors are being asked to call 0141 370 6877 or to email [email protected].

Founded in 1985, Share has become renowned for the support it provides Scotland’s social housing sector, delivering 350 training courses over the last calendar year alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as its own bespoke courses, Share provides training in partnership with and on behalf of an array of accredited bodies including CIH, City & Guilds, SQA, ILM, The Institute of Leadership and The Property Institute (TPI) (formerly IRPM).

Share's innovative membership model offers discounted training, qualifications, e-Learning, and networking opportunities among its many benefits, and now includes individual membership to cater to personal career development needs.

Earlier this year, the training provider announced that it had expanded its offering into the private rental sector, to help bridge the training gap and support the industry as it meets the challenges of new mandatory qualifications.