Housing giant commits to tenants’ energy sustainability
Hanover Scotland has teamed up with Changeworks as part of efforts to ease the financial burdens on the housing association’s tenants, and to promote energy efficiency nationwide.
This strategic collaboration aims to provide tenants with expert energy advice as well as guidance and support in understanding and managing their energy bills.
As part of the partnership, tenants have reported significant savings on their energy bills summing up to more than £59,000, which equates to a carbon saving of 85,188kg.
According to Hanover Scotland’s Director of Customer Services, Esther Wilson, this reflects the housing association’s commitment to investing in tenant wellbeing and environmental sustainability.
Esther, said: “This collaboration comes at a very crucial time. With the ongoing economic situation and cost-of-living crisis, we are very much aware of the challenges our tenants face. As an organisation dedicated to their wellbeing, we have developed this collaboration with Changeworks to mitigate these impacts.
“By reducing energy costs, our tenants can reallocate their funds to other essential areas.
“This is just one of the many ways we fulfil our mission to meet the diverse support needs of our tenants, providing them with good value for money and not compromising on innovation and sustainability standards.”
One benefactor of the partnership was 93-year-old, Madelaine ,who lives on her own. She had recently received bills from her energy supplier totalling more than £4,000 in debt and was being chased for repayment.
After a discussion with one of the Changeworks advisors, Madelaine received the support she needed to rectify her bills, with the adjusted bill even giving her a credit balance of £706.
Hanover Scotland specialises in meeting the housing needs of mainly older people, managing more than 4,500 homes throughout the country, and strives to help people live independent and fulfilled lives within their local communities.
Changeworks is an environmental charity with more than 35 years of expertise dedicated to delivering innovative solutions for low-carbon living. Through its partnership with government, local authorities, housing associations and community groups, Changeworks tackles fuel poverty and drives energy efficiency.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.