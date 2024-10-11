Housing giant commits to tenants’ energy sustainability

One of Scotland’s leading housing providers has announced a groundbreaking partnership with an environmental charity to deliver crucial energy-saving tips.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanover Scotland has teamed up with Changeworks as part of efforts to ease the financial burdens on the housing association’s tenants, and to promote energy efficiency nationwide.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide tenants with expert energy advice as well as guidance and support in understanding and managing their energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the partnership, tenants have reported significant savings on their energy bills summing up to more than £59,000, which equates to a carbon saving of 85,188kg.

Esther Wilson, Director of Customer Services

According to Hanover Scotland’s Director of Customer Services, Esther Wilson, this reflects the housing association’s commitment to investing in tenant wellbeing and environmental sustainability.

Esther, said: “This collaboration comes at a very crucial time. With the ongoing economic situation and cost-of-living crisis, we are very much aware of the challenges our tenants face. As an organisation dedicated to their wellbeing, we have developed this collaboration with Changeworks to mitigate these impacts.

“By reducing energy costs, our tenants can reallocate their funds to other essential areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just one of the many ways we fulfil our mission to meet the diverse support needs of our tenants, providing them with good value for money and not compromising on innovation and sustainability standards.”

One benefactor of the partnership was 93-year-old, Madelaine ,who lives on her own. She had recently received bills from her energy supplier totalling more than £4,000 in debt and was being chased for repayment.

After a discussion with one of the Changeworks advisors, Madelaine received the support she needed to rectify her bills, with the adjusted bill even giving her a credit balance of £706.

Hanover Scotland specialises in meeting the housing needs of mainly older people, managing more than 4,500 homes throughout the country, and strives to help people live independent and fulfilled lives within their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad