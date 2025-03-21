House of Oz announces prestigious Purse Prize award winners

Two standout Australian Adelaide Fringe shows have been awarded one of the most significant international arts opportunities available to Fringe performers, securing a place at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025 with the backing of House of Oz.

This prize is a career-defining launchpad, offering recipients not only the chance to perform at the world’s largest arts festival but also critical industry connections, promotional support, and the potential for long-term touring success on a global scale.

The shortlist for the 2025 House of Oz Prize featured an outstanding selection of Australian productions, each showcasing bold storytelling and exceptional artistry. The five shortlisted works were Content for Meatfolk by Samwise Hemmings, FLICK by Madelaine Nunn, Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company, NIUSIA by Beth Paterson, and Skinny by Michelle Pearson.

After a highly competitive selection process, this year’s House of Oz Prize winners are FLICK and Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence.

Purse Prize winner: FLICK

FLICK, written and performed by Madelaine Nunn, is a gripping solo tragicomedy about a palliative care nurse exploring the complexities of memory, trauma and resilience. Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence by Crash Theatre Company sees an hilarious musical reimagining of the Scottish play where girl power meets competitive netball, set to a stonking pop synth soundtrack. Both productions have captivated audiences with their originality and craft, making them standout choices for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025.

Now in its second year, this initiative is part of an ongoing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between House of Oz and Adelaide Fringe, designed to provide Australian artists with a pathway to performing on the world stage.

House of Oz Director, Georgie Black, said, House of Oz is committed to championing Australian artists on the world stage, and this program has already proven how transformational that support can be. We’re proud to continue this partnership and can’t wait to see what this year’s winners achieve in 2025.

Adelaide Fringe CEO and Director, Heather Croall AM, said, Adelaide Fringe is a launchpad for extraordinary talent, and this partnership ensures Australian artists have the opportunity to reach global audiences. After seeing the impact of last year’s recipients, we’re excited to see this year's winners take this next step to Edinburgh Fringe.

Purse Prize winner: Lady Macbeth Played Wing Defence

Last year’s recipients - Gravity & Other Myths, Lewis Major, Yozi, Clockfire Theatre Company, and Michelle Pearson - took their work to Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024, gaining international exposure and industry recognition. Their seasons at Edinburgh resulted in sold-out performances, critical acclaim, multiple awards, hundreds of booking offers and years of touring opportunities, further solidifying House of Oz’s role as a showcase for Australian talent.

With Lewis Major and Gravity & Other Myths continuing to receive support from House of Oz, the impact of this program extends well beyond a single season, reinforcing the organisation’s commitment to fostering long-term career development for Australian artists on the global stage.

House of Oz is an award-winning philanthropic powerhouse dedicated to promoting Australian creative arts on international stages. Offering vital funding for production, marketing, and PR resources, as well as covering travel and accommodation costs, their festival and industry expertise produces life-changing formulas for the artists. By reducing financial barriers, House of Oz enables Australian performers to showcase their talents globally, winning awards, receiving 100s of onward touring offers, thus fostering cultural exchange and elevating Australia's artistic presence worldwide.​

