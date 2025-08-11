Hotel team prove anything is paw-sible by learning dog First Aid

The team at the award-winning Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray – part of the Crerar Hotels Collection – are celebrating their latest accomplishment – a qualification in dog first aid.

Led by general manager Niall O'Shaughnessy, members of the front desk and food and beverage team took part in the Accredited Canine First Aid training course run by ‘Pet-ex Services’, based in Aberdeenshire.

Experienced trainers assisted the Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa team in learning canine CPR, how to properly bandage injuries and how to deal with a variety of potential ailments, including seizures, heat stroke and hypothermia.

During the course, budding first aiders also learned about animal welfare rights, legislation and laws that work in the best interest of our furry friends.

Loch Fyne is one of Crerar's 10 dog friendly properties around Scotland and the Lake District.

The addition of qualified dog first aiders to the hotel joins the ongoing dog friendly initiatives already in place, including a welcome pack, dog beds, biscuits and complimentary breakfast sausages in dining areas.

Niall said: “We pride ourselves on being dog friendly so that pet parents don’t have to compromise on going on a trip or staying behind with their pooches, and this accomplishment adds a little extra confidence to our guests bringing their loyal companions to Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa with them.

“While we hope that the skills learned will not be needed, as a paw-rent to two dogs myself, their safety is my top priority when I’m travelling with them, that’s why it was so important to the team and me to achieve this accreditation in case any unexpected circumstance arises.”

Following the success of the dog first aid training, Crerar Hotels are looking to roll out the training at other dog friendly properties in Scotland and the Lake District.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa deserve a round of a-paws.

Catherine Phillips at Pet-ex Services, added: “Any pet owner will agree our worst fear is not knowing what to do if our four-legged friend has an injury, especially if we’re not at home - this training will help pet owners bringing their dogs to Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa feel confident that the hotel team understand ways to help save their life if the unthinkable were to happen.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend Crerar Hotels and Niall and the team for taking this course and training seriously and being committed to the health and well-being of their canine guests, who aren’t able to help themselves in times of need.”