Homes in Scotland celebrate success at Carehome.co.uk awards

Located across various Scottish towns and cities, including Perth and Glasgow, HC-One’s award-winning homes have been recognised by their local communities for the exceptional level of care provided to their residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colleagues across HC-One care homes in Scotland are celebrating the success of their Carehome.co.uk Top 20 awards. In total, three HC-One care homes across the Scotland received awards for being among the Top 20 care homes in the region.

Located across various Scottish towns and cities, including Perth and Glasgow, HC-One’s award-winning homes have been recognised by their local communities for the exceptional level of care provided to their residents.

Top 20 Care Homes in Scotland for 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strathtay House colleagues holding their Carehome.co.uk Awards banner

The Birches Care Home, Crieff, Perth & Kinross

Mugdock House Care Home, Bearsden, Glasgow

Strathtay House Care Home, Perth

Mugdock House received an ‘Excellent’ CI report in February 2025, reflecting the home’s stringent approach to clinical governance and truly personalised care.

The Birches, a 30-bedded home, received a ‘Very Good’ CI report in April 2022, whilst Strathtay House, a 40-bedded home, received a ‘Very Good’ CI report in June 2024.

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

Mugdock House colleagues celebrate their award

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.6 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Maxine Smedley, HC-One Scotland’s Managing Director, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that three of HC-One Scotland’s homes have been recognised in the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Awards 2025. It’s a wonderful acknowledgment of our dedication to creating a warm, welcoming environment where residents, their families, and our team truly feel at home in their community.”