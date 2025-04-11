Holidaymakers use little-known trick to avoid new tax on Spanish getaways

Ditching the traditional method of booking flights and holiday getaways can go a long way via easyfundraising

Spain has been a mainstay among British holidaymakers for years, but a new tax could threaten to make these ritual retreats more expensive. However, the shopping gurus at UK’s leading fundraising platform, easyfundraising, have a solution. By using a little-known shopping trick, holidaymakers can avoid the tax and raise free donations for good causes at the same time.

From 1st April 2026, a rise in Air Passenger Duty could push up plane ticket prices by as much as 15%, as officials increase the tax passengers must pay to fly out of UK airports.

According to Finder.com over 17.8 million visitors find themselves in the Mediterranean paradise each year. But with Spain’s resorts already a yearly staple, this added expense could be the final straw for many British holidaymakers.

But for those looking to avoid the new charge, the gurus at easyfundraising have a solution – where Brits could save money on flights and raise funds for good causes at the same time.

By booking your ritual retreats via the easyfundraising platform instead of going directly to a travel agent you could generate heaps in free donations each year. The cashback platform allows holidaymakers to book their getaways with top travel retailers and generate a free cashback donation for a good cause – at no extra cost.

For example, when purchasing an all-inclusive Tui deal at Benidorm’s Hotel Flamingo for a family of four this Easter, you could raise a free £60 donation for your favourite cause, just by booking via easyfundraising.

To get the most value for your money and avoid the tax, all holidaymakers have to do is book and fly before April 1st, 2026. Otherwise, the incoming tax would tag a £2 hike to all economy short-haul flights across the continent, turning a £13 flight into a £15 bill.

Ditching the traditional method of booking flights and holiday getaways can go a long way via easyfundraising. Registered causes on the platform like Second Chance Dog Rescue in Fleet, have received over £16,000 in free donations – just from shoppers using this little-known trick.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising says: “Thousands of holidaymakers use our platform each year, raising donations for over 190,000 different causes. Whether you’re fundraising for a school, football club, or even local charity – there’s never been a better time to get involved.”