Historic Scots Kirk linked to the Covenanters and Churchill marks 370th anniversary

A special service of praise and thanksgiving was held to celebrate the 370th anniversary of a church with connections to the Covenanters and wartime British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Dalserf Parish Church has been making disciples of Jesus Christ through the preaching of the word and the witness of every member since 1655.

The historic village is in the Clyde Valley, located between Lanark and Hamilton and once known as the fruit basket of Scotland.

Rt Rev Rosie Frew, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, was the guest preacher at the service on Sunday (31 August) and said it was a "joy to be there".

"It was an amazing day and what a lot of work went into celebrating a church described as a light in the Clyde Valley," she said.

The remarkable history of the church, divided into different periods of time, was brought to life by narrators dressed in period costume – a Covenanter soldier of the period 1655 to 1755, a weaver woman from 1755 to 1855 and a gravedigger from 1855 to 1955.

"We also heard the story of the 21st century so far and a call to continue to be a place of welcome, comfort and peace, to continue to make disciples of Jesus Christ through the preaching of the Word and the witness of every member," said Mrs Frew.

Another highlight of the day was the presence of former soldiers of the Cameronian Regiment, a rifle unit formed in 1881 and recruited in Lanarkshire, Dumfriesshire and Galloway.

The regiment served with the British Army until 1968 when it chose to disband rather than be amalgamated.

The congregation and guests including former ministers, local head teachers, civic and political leaders and representatives from sister churches were "protected' by the former soldiers, reminding them of the parish's deep historical roots.

Worship was led by a choir, organist, pianist and trumpeter and the church hall was packed for tea and a special anniversary cake afterwards.

Accompanied by her husband Dave, Mrs Frew said: "I was gifted a beautiful limited-edition book called ‘Hands Across the Sea', edited and published by an American woman, Diana O'Neil, whose grandfather was from Dalserf.

"Diana and her husband Charles were married in Dalserf in 1985, a small, intimate wedding that was a real village celebration and began an amazing friendship.

"Two of the stained glass windows in the church were commissioned by Diana's mother to honour her father."

By way of introducing her sermon, the Moderator read a poem written by Rev Tom Gordon entitled ‘Stones,' which dovetailed in reminding the congregation that the strength of a church lies not only in its history and buildings, but in the love, faith and hope it offers today.

"I reminded the congregation that we are all a part of something really big – the worldwide church of Jesus Christ," she said.

"Together we are to build up the Kingdom of God."

The service was led by locum minister Rev Fiona Anderson who said the congregation hoped the church will continue to shine as a "beacon of hope" for generations to come.

"A highlight of the service was a series of dramatic monologues which brought Dalserf's remarkable history to life," she said.

"The stories were at times moving, at times humorous, but each painted a vivid picture of faith, struggle, determination, and everyday life across the centuries.

"The monologues reminded all present that the church has stood through turbulent times and changing communities, but has always remained a place of worship and hope."

Dalserf Parish Church remains one of the few churches of its era still in regular use.

Covenanters were members of a 17th-century religious and political movement who supported the Church of Scotland and opposed attempts by the Stuart kings to impose bishops upon it and fought for autonomy and religious freedom.

During the Covenanting years, Dalserf worshippers risked their lives and some were killed for the right to gather freely.

In later centuries, generations of farming families and local tradespeople kept the Kirk at the centre of parish life and today it is still very much a gathered church, bringing people from nearby villages and towns together.

The Churchill connection is through Right Hon James Hozier MP, who resided at Mauldslie Castle in Dalserf and was a church member and a generous benefactor.

His wife was related to Clementine Hozier, the former Prime Minister's wife and he once worshipped at Dalserf whilst visiting his in-laws.

Despite its size and location, Mrs Anderson said the church continues to be a vibrant and lively place.

She said it served the community and shared the Good News of Jesus Christ through Sunday worship, Sunday School, Girls' Brigade and a Boys' Brigade Company.

"We host evening praise services, Bible study groups, outreach projects including "A Pie, A Pint and A Parable" in the local bowling club, not forgetting its famous Saturday afternoon teas," added the minister.

"Dalserf is a place of welcome, faith, hope and service and one of our new ventures is running a Dove Café, in association with Kilbryde Hospice in East Kilbride.

"Hospice Community Link staff recently trained 30 church volunteers.

"Dalserf was awarded a Silver Eco-Congregation Award and a motion was lodged in the Scottish Parliament in recognition of the work being done to be good stewards of God's creation.