Historic Dundee dresses unearthed at Oxfam shop find a new home in the Museum of Edinburgh
The elegant outfits, including two from the elusive Miss Yorkston label and another vintage Jenners silk gown, were donated to the charity shop earlier this year by a local gentleman helping to clear the home of an elderly woman who had passed away. It’s believed the woman had worked in showbusiness, though little else is known about her.
Shop staff were intrigued by the craftsmanship and condition of the dresses and reached out to experts for more information. After consulting with curators at National Museums Scotland and Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, it was confirmed the dresses were a rare find and best suited for public display and preservation.
Jill Jardine, Manager of Oxfam’s Broughty Ferry shop, said:"We knew right away these dresses were something special. They had that air of old-school glamour and a real sense of story. It's a joy to know they’ll be preserved and appreciated by future generations. Our volunteers loved being part of the journey, it’s not every day you uncover a hidden piece of history!"
The Museum of Edinburgh, part of Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, will now welcome the dresses into its permanent collection.
Curator Vicky Garrington said: "We’re thrilled to add these beautiful garments to our collection. The Miss Yorkston label is one we didn’t previously hold, and the dresses are in remarkable condition. They offer a fascinating glimpse into fashion and society between the wars and we’re so grateful to Oxfam for bringing them to our attention."
The dresses have been collected by the Museum and there’s hope they could eventually go on public display.
So, while the woman behind the wardrobe may remain a mystery, her style, and story, live on.