Historic Burnet Building saved by modern method

Specialist ground engineering firm Geobear has completed structural stabilisation works at the Burnet Building in Campbeltown, Scotland. Work, which started on 21 April 2025, was completed in early May and resolved the ongoing subsidence affecting the Grade A listed part of the Campbeltown Museum and Registrar's Office without requiring any downtime.

The Burnet Building, which houses Campbeltown Museum, is a Grade A listed structure that has experienced long-term subsidence due to soft ground and tidal activity. This historic monument, significant to the residents of Campbeltown, retains its original 1899 construction and continues to serve multiple public functions, including as a museum, wedding venue, and council offices.

Argyll and Bute Council needed a solution which would enable building usage while preserving structural integrity. Traditional underpinning proved difficult because the of deep excavation needed to reach the building's weak foundations. Geobear received the contract to deliver a non-invasive ground improvement solution which strengthened the foundations by geopolymer resin injection.

As the principal contractor, Geobear delivered a full turnkey service, which included site management, utility locating, drainage enabling works, management of pedestrian and highway interfaces and full compliance with the construction design and management regulations. It completed all works within a 15-day timeframe.

The solution required the injection of geopolymer resin through 250 injection points that reached depths of two metres under the building structure. This method compacted the ground and strengthened all primary load-bearing walls. The project used crack gauges and laser monitoring systems to enforce precise control of volume injections and structural behaviour monitoring throughout the contract period.

Amy Wemyss, quantity surveyor at Argyll and Bute Council, said "Given that the building is nearly 130 years old, there has been structural movement over time and notable visible cracks at the front of the building. This is a significant building to the council and the people of Campbeltown, rich in history and home to many council services, and it has served our community well for years.

“Our consultants looked at multiple methods, one of which was traditional underpinning, but it is very disruptive and costly. Looking for a neater and quicker option that was cost-effective for this council, the geopolymer solution was the best option for cost, efficiency, and overall stability. This solution was also attractive because of its reduced environmental impact, as a council we aim to reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible.”

Paul Garthwaite, infrastructure director at Geobear, stated "This scheme demonstrates the potential of innovative ground engineering to preserve the past without interfering with its setting. Our system maintained the property's operational potential while delivering site-specific ground stabilisation."

The Burnet Building remains a civic and cultural landmark in Campbeltown after resolution of its structural issues. The project outcome shows that minimal-interference engineering techniques can effectively protect historic buildings, while fulfilling present-day service requirements