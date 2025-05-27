Historians needed to help with Willow House care home's 25th celebrations

On the 13th of July, Willow House Care Home in Cellardyke will be opening its doors to the public for a 25th anniversary celebration and they’d like the help of local historians to help create a photographic history of the site where they sit.

Holmes Care are a family run group who may have only owned Willow House since 2022, however there has been a care home on this site for 25 years since the year 2000.

Local resident and Willow House Service Manager, Dale Ballantyne, says,

“We thought a 25th celebration would be the perfect opportunity to welcome the local community into our home, introduce them to our team and there will be plenty of fun with all the entertainment and activities we have planned.

Staff and residents of Willow House Care Home are hoping to showcase the site's history for their open day in July. Pictured: Amanda Kenny, Patricia Yathindren, Isobel Baker, Emily Johnstone, Dale Ballantyne and Mike Heath

He continued, “Although we haven’t owned the home for 25 years we’re proud to be part of this close-knit community and would love to find out more about the history of our site and display any old photos and articles people have as part of our celebrations. I have searched online but with no success so we’re asking anyone who may have information to please get in touch.”

Willow House will be welcoming the public between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday 13th July and everyone is welcome.

If you have any historical photos from the Willow House Care Home Site on Toll Road in Cellardyke, or if you’d like to be part of the celebrations in some way, please reach out to Dale Ballantyne via [email protected].