Hires and promotions reinforce legal firm’s expansion plans

Turnover up by more than a quarter as Gibson Kerr eyes national growth

A RENOWNED Scottish legal firm has made four new appointments and three promotions after it recorded a 25% increase in turnover against the previous year.

Among those joining Gibson Kerr is Linsey Dagger, who becomes the firm’s Head of Personal Law to join a team that now includes four solicitors and a further five support staff.

New additions have also been made to the family law division with the arrival of Lobna Abouelleil as a Paralegal; and in the property department with Mairi Kennedy joining as an Associate. Administrator Elizabeth Swann is a further new recruit into the personal law team.

The array of promotions and appointments come after Gibson Kerr recorded an annual turnover above £3million in its 2023/24 financial year, surpassing the milestone for the first time.

Linsey Dagger, Head of Personal Law at Gibson Kerr, said: “It has been exciting coming into this team and joining other people that have come in at a similar time to me. While they're not all in the same department, everybody's got the same positivity coming into the firm and existing teams have been welcoming.”

“I've never had that before when I've come into a firm that everybody speaks so positively about and it is very refreshing, and I think that the future is bright because of that attitude.”

Edinburgh local, Linsey, 43, has been working in personal law for 17 years, and believes Gibson Kerr’s focus on client care is what sets the firm apart from its competitors.

She added: “I think we have a particular focus on the client and what is special about our approach is that we can service all elements of a client's life.

“From family issues, such as divorce or adoption, or If they're buying and selling a house, we can deal with that. If they're talking about trying to help granny move into a nursing home or even plan for their own future, everything is under one roof with a friendly team.“In my experience, very few firms are quite so client centric - and when I saw Gibson Kerr on the lookout for somebody, I thought, ‘actually this could be me.’ It's the right time.”

In addition to the appointments, a raft of promotions has recognised outstanding professional development. Within the firm’s largest team Nadine Martin has been appointed as Head of Family Law (Glasgow), while Katie Fulton has been promoted to Associate.

Elsewhere, Sara Albizzati – who recently achieved distinction in two modules of the STEP qualification – has been promoted to Senior Associate within the Personal Law team.

Scott Rasmusen, Managing Partner at Gibson Kerr, said: “Our ability to recruit excellent people is a result of the determination and talent of our existing team.”

“They have helped to build our business and reputation with customers and within the sector - and we’re delighted to be able to make a raft of internal promotions at the same time as bringing in new talent.”

With established bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Gibson Kerr hopes to consolidate its offering with its experienced professionals and litany of new talent.

Gibson Kerr’s Personal Law division experienced an increase in demand, particularly in relation to trusts and powers of attorney, enabling turnover for the department to exceed £1m for the first time in last financial year (2023-2024).

Its Family Law team now has 14 members – two partners, five solicitors and seven paralegal and support staff. Demand for their services has continued to grow with the department’s turnover increasing by nearly 30%.

Including the Property team (which makes up six members of staff) – Gibson Kerr has grown to a team of 35 split across its two offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005.