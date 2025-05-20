Heating firm partners with digital marketing experts to boost online presence

FlexiHeat UK aims to enhance Scottish market reach with new digital strategy. A leading provider of high-efficiency heating solutions has forged a strategic partnership with a digital marketing specialist to strengthen its online visibility throughout the UK, including the Scottish market.

FlexiHeat UK, which supplies a comprehensive range of heating solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients, has joined forces with Digitaleer, a web design and digital marketing firm specializing in SEO and PPC management services.

The UK-based heating company, which has served customers across Britain since 1992, offers a diverse portfolio of products including boilers, water heaters, and warm air heaters available in gas, electric, and oil variants.

The collaboration aims to spotlight FlexiHeat UK's extensive product selection and showcase its applications for commercial settings such as warehouses and outdoor events, as well as highlighting solutions for residential properties across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

A spokesperson for Digitaleer said: "We are a team of online marketing professionals who understand the search engine ecosystem. Our unique approach to SEO and digital marketing provides us with the capability to take a site to the top of major search engines while increasing a brand's reputation at the same time."

Among FlexiHeat UK's key offerings are universal oil and waste oil drip heaters from their "Kroll" range, which produce clean heat using cost-effective fuel sources. These systems feature built-in safety devices to prevent overheating and oil spillages.

The company's electric heater range is designed for various environments including workshops, nurseries, shops, exhibition spaces, and warehouses. These units can be ducted to direct warm air to specific areas and operate without producing exhaust fumes or odours.

FlexiHeat UK's condensing oil boilers represent another significant product line, engineered to maximize fuel efficiency and reduce consumption, resulting in lower fuel bills and reduced environmental impact.

Formerly known as Kroll UK, the company has established itself over three decades as a market leader in warm air heating systems, boilers, and dehumidifiers throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The firm currently supplies heating solutions to numerous properties and businesses across Scotland.

The new partnership with Digitaleer, which brings over 15 years of digital marketing experience, is expected to enhance FlexiHeat UK's online presence and drive increased customer engagement by making its products more visible to potential clients searching online for heating solutions.