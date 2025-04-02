Health insurance cover now available for pioneering microwave treatment
The pioneering microwave treatment is being made available for the first time to Bupa health insurance customers, which covers more than 2.8m people across the country.
Developed by Stirling based microwave pioneers Emblation, Swift devices are in use across a UK-wide network of podiatry and dermatology clinics, transforming the treatment of warts and verrucas caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV).
Now Bupa has become the first major health insurer to cover the treatment for its health insurance customers.
Ian Stevens, CEO at Emblation said: “This is important news for Bupa customers dealing with these skin lesions. Now their medical insurance policies will enable them to access our Swift technology when treating these conditions.
“Bupa is a significantly well-known name in healthcare. For them to offer our microwave treatment as part of their policy is a crucial step in Swift being recognised as the gold standard treatment as well as being a major milestone for us.
Swift was developed by scientists Gary Beale and Eamon McErlean who met while studying at Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University. As well as being small and practical for a clinical setting, Swift devices have been used successfully in more than 400,000 cases across the world.
The treatment has shown outstanding effects on persistent skin lesions which are resistant to over-the-counter treatments and is a non-invasive surface-based treatment in comparison with acid, cryotherapy or laser therapies, which usually require patients to wear dressings after treatment.
Ian added: “Swift is fast and effective for those suffering with these unsightly and embarrassing skin conditions which can limit physical activities and adversely affect mental wellbeing.
He also said the move would be welcomed by podiatrists, helping them reach even more people who may not have realised that Swift offers an incredibly effective treatment for persistent warts and verrucas.
Tim Woodman, Medical Director at Bupa Insurance said: “Dermatology is one of our highest claims areas and a frequent concern for our customers. By offering innovative treatments, we’re ensuring our customers have access to the latest and most effective care for their skin conditions.”
High profile successes have included Welsh landscape architect Barry Mayled, a diabetic who was at risk of having both legs amputated after verrucas became infected and ulcerated. Instead of radical surgery he was treated by Swift and his legs were saved.
In another case a 72-year-old retired teacher – identified only as Jane – from Essex was cured of a verruca which blighted her life for 56 years. Over the decades she underwent every available treatment without success but was finally cured by undergoing a series of Swift sessions.
It is estimated that one in ten people in the UK suffer from a wart or verruca at any given time. While some will clear up on their own or with simple over-the-counter remedies, many people are not so lucky. Swift works by using a precise burst of microwave energy to stimulate an immune response.