HC-One Scotland’s Head of Specialist Services wins Care Innovation Award at Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024
The awards ceremony took place at the Hilton Hotel on Friday, November 15, 2024, which was hosted by Pop Idol winner, Michelle McManus and Scottish Care CEO, Dr Donald Macaskill. The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards marked the 20th consecutive year that Scottish Care hosted the National Care Home Awards.
The awards provided the opportunity to recognise the compassion, skills and professionalism of the care home workforce, who deliver high-quality care and support for residents across the country.
Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services at HC-One, who lives in Scotland, was nominated for the ‘Care Innovation Award’ by Professor Graham Stokes, Director of Dementia and Specialist Services at HC-One.
Winning the award recognises Katy’s exceptional achievements in transforming the care home community, service and environment. Katy has utilised the use of innovative approaches and she has shown a willingness to embrace positive resident-centred practice.
Katy shows dedication, creativity and has demonstrated that she can make a difference within the care home sector. Katy’s work positively impacts residents’ lives by fostering a nurturing environment and setting new standards of excellence.
As Head of Specialist Services, Katy is responsible for leading reviews of specialist care settings supporting people with complex needs, enabling services to see possibilities and opportunities to give people better lives.
The Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024 consisted of 13 awards, which covered a wide range of areas of the social care sector. The awards recognised the outstanding achievements in the care home sector, including companies, colleagues and residents.
Commenting on her win, Katy Jenks, Head of Specialist Services, said:
“I am proud and humbled to have been named as a winner of the Care Innovation Award category at the Scottish Care National Care Home Awards 2024. It is an honour to lead my colleagues to ensure good quality care and support is provided to residents, their families and colleagues.”