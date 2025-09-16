Hareleeshill Community Hub awarded £20,000 Asda Foundation Grant

Asda’s charity, The Asda Foundation, has awarded £20,000 to Hareleeshill Community Hub in Larkhall as part of its Local Community Spaces fund.

The grants form part of a transformative £1.25 million in funding which has been awarded to 79 community projects across the UK aimed at revitalising local spaces where people connect, access vital services and build stronger communities, which includes a total of £165,000 awarded to 10 Scottish groups and charities.

The £20,000 presented to Hareleeshill Community Hub will be used to renovate the facilities and create fully accessible toilets, ensuring that the hub is inclusive and equipped to welcome everyone in the local community.

The charity, a partnership between local churches, The Church at the Cross and Larkhall Baptist Church, provides much-needed hall space for community events and regular activities like Baby & Toddlers, Community Café, craft group, adult literacy and after school groups.

L-R: Craig Taylor, Children and Family Worker at Larkhall Baptist Church, Kevin McPhee, Lead Community GSM at Asda, Terry Paterson, Treasurer, The Church at the Cross, Danny McCabe, Senior Director, Asda West Scotland, Susan Taylor, Hareleeshill Community Hub Manager, Nancy Barr, Board Member, The Church at the Cross, Ali Scott, Pastor, Larkhall Baptist Church, Bernadette Hart, Asda Motherwell Community Champion and Chris Thomson, Asda Larkhall General Store Manager.

Susan Taylor, Hareleeshill Community Hub Manager said:

“We pride ourselves in being at the heart of our local community, providing a safe and welcoming space for all, working hard to build relationships with visitors and neighbours. This grant from the Asda Foundation is going to make such a difference. Having fully accessible facilities will mean we can welcome everyone through our doors, without barriers.

“The hub is used daily by many local groups, families, and individuals. In July and August alone, we welcomed over 600 people, and this support ensures we can continue to be a space where everyone feels included.”

Bernadette Harte, Asda Motherwell Community Champion said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Hareleeshill Community Hub has been awarded this grant. The hub plays such an important role in bringing people together in Larkhall. I’ve had the pleasure of working with the group before, helping them secure a £500 grant a few years ago, but their long-term ambition was always to revamp the toilets to make them fully accessible and inclusive for everyone who may need additional support. This funding will help ensure the hub continues to be a welcoming space for the community for many more years to come.”

Susan added: