Hanover CEO calls for UK budget windfall to fund housing and care

Scottish Government urged to prioritise investment in essential services for older people

Hanover Scotland’s CEO, Angela Currie, is urging the Scottish Government to allocate part of the new £3.4 billion funding from the UK Budget towards critical investments in social care and housing.

The budget announcement from Chancellor Rachel Reeves marked a significant increase in devolved funds, and Angela emphasises that a strategic portion of this must be directed towards empowering older adults to live safely and independently.

With a rapidly aging population, Angela warns that overlooking these essential services will only exacerbate existing pressures on Scotland’s healthcare and social systems.

Angela Currie, CEO of Hanover Scotland

Angela said: “Our first priority must be restoring the adaptation budget to its previous levels. This funding is essential for making homes safer and accessible for older adults.

“Secondly is to close the gap in subsidies for new-build social housing, enabling us to construct more affordable homes.

“Lastly, we need robust investment in social care, which is crucial for supporting our aging communities and preventing undue strain on health services.

“Investing wisely in these areas is not just beneficial but essential for a sustainable and compassionate future.”

Angela highlights that this comprehensive approach will have a long-term impact, reducing the costly burden on the NHS and enhancing the quality of life for older adults.

The need for investment is underscored by recent budget cuts that have severely impacted housing adaptation funding. The Scottish Government slashed this budget by 25%, from £11 million to £8.245 million, leaving housing associations like Hanover Scotland in a difficult position.

This reduction means older and disabled residents risk being trapped in unsafe homes or hospital beds, contributing to bed-blocking and intensifying pressure on healthcare services.

Angela said: “The modest investment required to make homes safe pales in comparison to the enormous cost of hospital stays and long-term care.

“Without adequate funding, we risk further overwhelming our health and social care systems.

“Our mission is to empower older adults to live with dignity and independence, but the current funding situation is making that increasingly difficult.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to act now and prioritise social care and housing. This isn’t just about housing; it’s about health, safety, and the wellbeing of our communities.”

