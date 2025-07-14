Hamilton College nominated for performing arts award

Hamilton College has been shortlisted for a prestigious honour at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards (ISOTY) 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has been nominated in the Performing Arts category, the first time it has achieved that recognition, having been shortlisted for Student Wellbeing three years ago.

The awards are open to independent schools throughout the UK, with 25 categories in total and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in London in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus of this year’s awards is to celebrate the demonstrable benefits of an independent school education and showcase the innovative, caring and life-enhancing student experience which pupils in receive in independent schools.

Top performers: Hamilton College.

Performing Arts is an important element of the curriculum at Hamilton College and this year saw the introduction of the House Showcase, a collaboration across Junior and Senior School, entirely led by pupils, including choreography, scriptwriting, costumes and staging.

Older pupils mentored younger ones, creating a spectacular event and reinforcing the school’s culture of creative leadership and peer encouragement.

Headteacher Richard Charman said: “This is recognition for the commitment of the performers and staff to deliver a wonderful journey of Performing Arts through the school, including Nursery, Junior and Senior School productions on our big stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Performing Arts plays a vital role in shaping confident, well-rounded individuals, not just through grand productions but through meaningful, inclusive experiences that reach every pupil from age 2 to 18.

Recognition for Hamilton College.

“What makes our provision distinctive is its scale and its heart: every child is given meaningful space to develop creatively, perform, and be seen. Huge participation has contributed to excellence in so many areas, from stage, TV and film contracts to young people leaving to release their first albums.

“The impact lasts beyond school. Pupils leave with the ability to speak publicly, listen actively, and contribute creatively in any setting. They understand the arts as a means of connection, not just performance, and take that with them into adulthood.”

Dr Helen Wright, chair of the ISOTY judging panel, said: “Reading through this year’s entries, the judges have been particularly struck by the resilience and determination shown by the UK independent schools’ sector in the face of unprecedented challenge to their existence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad