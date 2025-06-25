Gregor Poynton MP warns of 'growing threat' from AI-generated child abuse material in Commons exchange

Chair of the APPG for Children’s Online Safety urges cross-party focus on protecting children online

Speaking in the House of Commons during questions to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Gregor Poynton MP raised concerns about the “growing prevalence” of AI-generated child sexual abuse material, calling it “one of the biggest threats to our public safety.”

Citing warnings from the National Crime Agency and other law enforcement bodies, the Livingston constituency MP stressed the need for urgent and coordinated action, saying:

“The National Crime Agency and other law enforcement agencies have highlighted the growing prevalence of AI-generated child sexual abuse material as one of the biggest threats to our public safety. And it's a growing threat to all of us online.”

Poynton went on to criticise recent opposition to new legislation designed to tackle the issue:

“That’s why I was astonished to see the Conservatives and Reform Party vote against the Policing and Crime Bill last week, which contains world-leading measures to criminalise the creation and distribution of AI-generated child sexual abuse material. We simply cannot allow child safety to become a political football.”

Responding on behalf of the Government, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy, Feryal Clark MP, agreed with Poynton and confirmed that the Bill introduces a new criminal offence targeting AI models optimised to produce child abuse imagery. She reiterated the Government’s commitment to adapting the law to keep pace with emerging digital harms.

“Child sexual exploitation and abuse is one of the most horrendous harms,” the Minister said. “This new offence builds on protections in the Online Safety Act and I’m very clear that nothing is off the table when it comes to keeping our children safe.”

Poynton, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Children’s Online Safety, has consistently advocated for tougher regulation of harmful online content and greater transparency from tech companies. He welcomed the new offence as “a necessary step,” but expressed concern about the political divisions that have emerged around the issue: