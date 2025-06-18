Gregor Poynton MP meets UK Veterans Minister to raise plight of Linburn Veterans and Scotland's Military Museum

By John Erskine
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has today met with the UK Labour Government’s Veterans Minister, Al Carns, to highlight the urgent situation facing residents at the Linburn Park in West Lothian.

At the meeting in Westminster, Mr Poynton outlined the distress caused by Sight Scotland Veterans’ plans to sell parts of the Linburn Estate and pressed the Minister to explore what support the UK Government can provide to protect veterans and their families affected by the decision.

The Linburn Estate has long been home to veterans, including many elderly and disabled former service personnel, who now face uncertainty about their future housing after the charity’s decision to sell the site. The estate is also home to Scotland’s Military Museum, and its future is similarly at risk unless a new location can be secured.

Mr Poynton emphasised the importance of finding a solution that keeps residents in secure, appropriate housing and preserves Scotland’s military heritage.

The UK Labour Government recently announce a new consumer charter for families in Miliary Homes and additional funding to support veterans.

Me Poynton said: “I am working closely with the UK Government to find a solution that delivers for Linburn’s residents. It is vital that we see real pace, urgency and joint working between governments to support veterans and their families. Sight Scotland Veterans Charity and I are still waiting for a response from the Scottish Government’s Veterans Minister on what action he will take, and time is of the essence.

"I am also seeking to visit the estate soon to meet on site with Sight Scotland Veterans, to learn more about the vital services that will continue, to speak directly with affected residents, and to explore options for the future of Scotland’s Military Museum. I'm committed to working with all partners to help secure a future for the museum in West Lothian and ensure we continue our proud military links.

"Our veterans and their families deserve nothing less than decisive action and long-term support. Labour in government is determined to deliver for those who have served our country.”

Mr Poynton previously welcomed the UK Government’s new Valour Service and the £50 million funding package to strengthen housing, health and employment support for veterans. He also highlighted the record block grant funding and the largest devolution budget settlement in history provided to the Scottish Government, urging ministers at Holyrood to play their part.

