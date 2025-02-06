Gregor Poynton MP calls for greater action to tackle fraud in Scotland

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has pressed the UK Government on what action it is taking to combat economic crime in Scotland, as concerns grow over rising fraud cases affecting individuals and businesses.

Speaking in the House of Commons during Questions to the Solicitor General, Mr. Poynton highlighted the increasing prevalence of fraud and economic crime, which is having a devastating impact on constituents in Livingston and across Scotland.

Mr Poynton highlighted “that fraud does not stop at the border” and called for greater UK Government action to support Scottish law enforcement in tackling financial crime.

Responding to Mr. Poynton, the Solicitor General, Lucy Rigby MP, acknowledged the cross-border nature of fraud, particularly online fraud, and stressed the importance of collaboration between the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Scottish authorities. The government, she said, remains committed to strengthening the Union and working with Scottish law enforcement to combat fraud.

Following the exchange, Gregor Poynton MP said: "Economic crime is on the rise, and my constituents in Livingston are deeply concerned about the growing threat of fraud and financial scams. Victims are often left without justice, while criminals exploit gaps in enforcement. I wanted to ensure the UK Government is taking this issue seriously and working with the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, and other law enforcement to tackle fraud head-on.

"While the Solicitor General outlined the work of the SFO, it’s clear that more must be done to crack down on those profiting from fraud and to support victims. People in Scotland deserve to know that fraudsters will be held to account, no matter where they operate."