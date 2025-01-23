Gregor Poynton MP calls for action on infected blood scandal compensation

In the House of Commons this morning (Thursday, January 23) during Cabinet Office Questions, Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, raised the deeply moving case of his constituent, Linda Cannon, as part of ongoing efforts to secure justice for victims of the infected blood scandal.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr. Poynton shared Linda’s devastating story: "I lost my husband Billy in February 2013 to Hepatitis C after a blood transfusion in 1986 for a stomach ulcer at Bangour Hospital.

"He was not informed until 2011 that he’d been infected, only finding out after presenting with a sore back. He underwent severe treatment without success, which will live with me forever.

"Life has been difficult to deal with after, and the consequences of this have been completely devastating to our family."

Gregor Poynton MP

Highlighting the urgency of justice for victims, Gregor Poynton MP stated: "Mr. Cannon won’t see justice, but several of my other constituents must.

"I welcome the urgency with which this government has moved forward on this issue because justice for the victims of this injustice has been long overdue. Can the Minister therefore update the House on how he’s been working, not just in England, but across Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, to ensure that payments get to those who need them immediately?"

In response, Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Rt Hon Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, expressed sympathy for Linda’s story and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering justice.

He stated: "I think the whole House will be moved by the story of my honourable friend’s constituent. I am pleased that first payments have been made to people who’ve waited far too long for compensation.

"The first payments being made by the end of 2024, as I committed to this House. I also commit specifically to the honourable gentleman to work very closely with the devolved administrations to ensure that victims all across the United Kingdom can achieve justice."

Gregor Poynton MP has previously met with several constituents who have been impacted by the infected blood scandal and has previously written to the UK Government regarding the timetable for the implementation of compensation schemes for those affected.

Mr Poynton has committed to continuing to advocate for victims of this historic injustice and to press the government to ensure all victims receive compensation as soon as possible.

