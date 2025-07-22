Greenock care home residents and colleagues go for gold at care home Olympics
Six residents and four dedicated colleagues from Merino Court joined in the day’s activities, representing the home with enthusiasm and energy. Hosted at Lady Octavia, the event featured a wide variety of fun and inclusive games, such as "Toss the Slipper," "Hungry Hippos," "Beat the Goalie," a hand speed challenge, netball shooting, and a wheelchair egg-and-spoon race using balloons attached to bats. A selection of creative target games added to the enjoyment.
The participating care homes included Larkfield View, Kincaid House, Alt-Na-Craig, Bellaire, Little Sisters, Balclutha Court, Bagatelle, and HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court, making the day a true celebration of community.
Merino Court’s kitchen team ensured everyone was well fed with delicious packed lunches and plenty of drinks to stay refreshed. The weather added to the joy, with sunshine throughout the day.
Wellbeing colleagues Marilyn Crookes and Elizabeth Reid, along with care colleagues Shannon Doyle and Mia Alexander, supported residents Esther Neeson, Agnes Clarke, Helen Johnstone, Margaret O’Hagan, and Ian McCorkindale in making the most of the day. Their participation and positive energy helped make the event a memorable experience for all.
HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court’s Home Manager, Morag Hynes, said: “This event was a brilliant opportunity for our residents to get active, socialise with other homes, and enjoy a real sense of fun and connection.”
As the summer sun continues to shine, it’s a wonderful time for people to join a care home community. The warmer weather, outdoor activities, and events like Going for Gold provide the perfect setting for new residents to settle in and feel at home.
This summer, HC-One Scotland homes in your area including Merino Court are offering £1,000 off the first month if you or a loved one moves in before 31st August—making it a great time to discover everything life in an HC-One Scotland home has to offer.