Greenock care home hosts joyful summer fête for residents, families, and the local community

HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home in Greenock, Inverclyde, was delighted to host a vibrant Summer Fête recently, bringing together residents, families, and members of the community for an afternoon filled with sunshine, smiles, and celebration.

Residents enjoyed a glorious sunny afternoon as the care home garden transformed into a bustling hub of activity and laughter. The event featured live music from local entertainer Billy Johnstone, creating a lively atmosphere that had everyone tapping their feet and singing along.

Children were thrilled with the fun-filled slip and slide, while guests of all ages enjoyed classic fête favourites such as the tombola, raffle, spin-the-wheel, and a much-loved cake and candy stall.

Adding to the excitement were special appearances from beloved mascots Mickey Mouse and Peppa Pig, who delighted both young visitors and residents with hugs, photos, and plenty of smiles.

Resident with Mickey Mouse at HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home at Summer Fete

Throughout the afternoon, refreshments and snacks were served, allowing everyone to relax, mingle, and enjoy the community spirit that Merino Court is proud to foster.

Home Manager Morag Hynes expressed her gratitude to the hardworking team who made the day possible including Deputy Home Manager Bernie McGeown, Wellbeing Coordinators Marlene Crookes and Elizabeth Reid, care colleagues Sharon Arthur, and kitchen team member, Stacey Alexander, whose dedication and enthusiasm ensured a memorable experience for all.

HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court’s Home Manager, Morag Hynes, said:

“We were thrilled to see so many happy faces and to share such a special day with our residents and their families. Events like this really reflect the heart of Merino Court – community, care, and connection.”

Summer is a wonderful time for people to join a care home, as the warmer weather, outdoor activities, and lively events like our summer fête make it ideal for new residents to settle into a welcoming and vibrant community.