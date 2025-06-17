Greenock care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MSP

Merino Court Care Home, run by HC-One Scotland, located in Greenock, Inverclyde, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday June 16 until Sunday, June 22.

The homes celebrations will take place throughout Care Home Open Week where Merino Court will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to a Royal Ascot ladies day event on Tuesday, June 17 where residents will get dressed up for the races and put bets on televised races; on Wednesday, June 18 the home will host a regular cooking workshop where residents will be making a selection of omelettes for lunch; on Thursday, June 19 the home will be hosting a summer prize bingo; and to end the week, Merino Court will be hosting their main open day celebrations culminating in a garden party consisting of afternoon tea being served and entertainment from local singer, Billy Johnstone.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Stuart McMillan, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Greenock and Inverclyde with residents at HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home celebrating Care Home Open Week 2025

The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One Scotland’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

On Monday, June 16, Merino Court Care Home welcomed in Stuart McMillan, Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Greenock and Inverclyde. The home and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One Scotland owned care home enjoyed meeting their MSP, Stuart McMillan, and chatting to him about what life is like at Merino Court Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Greenock community.

MSP Stuart McMillan enjoyed a tour round the 60 bedded nursing and nursing dementia care home, including the hair salon, lounge, quiet room, hobby room, premier bedrooms and gardens.

Merino Court Care Home hosted a morning drum fit class which MSP Stuart McMillan actively got involved with participating in with residents.

Merino Court Care Home was adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Morag Hynes, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Merino Court Care Home, commented: “We were delighted to open our doors to the community for Care Home Open Week and showcase the warm, welcoming environment we’re so proud of here at Merino Court.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our dedicated team, connect with local people, and share the meaningful relationships that make our home truly special. Events like these help break down barriers and highlight the wonderful lives being lived in care homes every day.

“It was great to welcome MSP Stuart McMillan to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them."

Stuart McMillan, Member of Scottish Parliament for Greenock and Inverclyde, said: “Thank you to the team and residents at Merino Court for their time on Monday. It was a pleasure to join in the cardio drumming session and then receive a tour of the refurbished facility. I have visited Merino Court several times over the years and was struck by how the recent changes in décor and to the outside areas really adds to the accommodation.

“I witnessed some of the residents dancing with staff as I went round the home with the Care Home Manager Morag. There were a steady flow of family members coming and going to see their loved ones and I was delighted so many staff appeared to enjoy their work.