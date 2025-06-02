Green-fingered residents bring colour and calm to Bellshill care home gardens
Residents May Price and John Bowman, both devoted gardening enthusiasts, have taken it upon themselves to care for and beautify the home’s outdoor spaces. Their efforts have not only brought stunning blooms and fresh greenery to the garden, but also a warm sense of community and pride to the home.
John recently brightened up the area by painting the trellis outside and planting a row of sweet peas, which are now beginning to bloom and fill the garden with their delightful fragrance. Meanwhile, May, known for her love of the outdoors, can often be found planting flowers, tidying beds, and ensuring the garden remains a peaceful and inviting haven for everyone.
Together, May and John form a wonderful team whose dedication and green thumbs are helping to nurture both nature and wellbeing at Hatton Lea Care Home.
June Sugden, Home Manager at HC-One Scotland’s Hatton Lea Care Home said: “It’s such a joy to see residents taking ownership of the garden.
“May and John’s passion is infectious, and their efforts create not only a beautiful environment, but also a space where friendships and memories grow.
“This shared commitment to gardening is a true reflection of HC-One Scotland’s ethos of kind care, supporting residents in pursuing their passions and creating positive, fulfilling experiences every day.”