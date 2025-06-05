Grayling strengthens media service in Scotland

International communications agency, Grayling, has strengthened its media service offering in Scotland with the announcement of a partnership with highly respected former national newspaper deputy editor, Mark Macaskill.

Macaskill, who spent 26 years on The Sunday Times where he rose to become deputy editor of the Scottish edition, joins Grayling Media, the agency’s specialist media relations unit, launched to bridge the gap between communications professionals and journalists in an evolving new age of media.

Macaskill will work with teams in Scotland and across Grayling’s wider UK network, bringing his broad newsroom perspective and sharp editorial judgement to help shape stories, tackle complex narratives and provide high-level strategic counsel.

He will contribute to media training, workshops, panel events and new business activity — offering clients a unique perspective grounded in frontline journalism. His appointment bolsters Grayling’s reputation for media excellence and adds further depth to its senior counsel offering.

Commenting on the partnership, Macaskill said: “Grayling is a fast-growing and hugely respected agency with international reach and the opportunity to partner with them was not to be missed. The media landscape is rapidly evolving but the appetite for original and agenda-setting content remains undiminished. I'm really looking forward to working with Grayling to drive news content that shapes narratives, delivers real impact and helps convert new business into new clients.”

Billy Partridge, UK Board Director and Head of Scotland at Grayling spoke of the opportunities the partnership would bring. He said: “Mark’s journalistic pedigree, editorial instincts and deep understanding of the media landscape make him an invaluable partner for both our team and our clients.

“This collaboration is all about elevating the work we do — from standout storytelling and building client confidence under the spotlight to enhancing our client advisory capabilities and supporting our strategic business development goals. We’re excited about the energy and insight he brings."

Mark, who continues to write and has been published in The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Observer, The Sunday Post and Rolling Stone, joins a prestigious UK media advisory board, comprising:

•Lucie Cave: Chief Content Editor at Bauer Media Group and ITV Lorraine’s Entertainment editor

•Jane Hamilton: Recruitment Editor at The Times and The Sun;

•Jordan Schwarzenberger: co-founder of Arcade Media, and

•Charlotte Griffiths: Editor at Large at the Mail on Sunday